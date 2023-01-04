ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury

Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
WASHINGTON, DC
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential

The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the game today. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is also well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his time comes. As it turns out, this man is also in possession of one of the sickest jersey […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
