Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
NFL Superstar Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Dating Milwaukee Bucks’ Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly dating after the Milwaukee Bucks' owner's daughter's was seen cheering for Rodgers during a Green Bay Packers game.
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
LeBron James’ 1-word reaction to Dennis Schroder’s big game in Lakers win vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James gave Dennis Schroder the credit he is due, and it couldn’t be any better. Schroder stepped up big time for the Lakers on Wednesday with both James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Davis remains out due to his foot injury, while LeBron was scratched off the roster due to illness as he exhibits cold symptoms.
Andrew Wiggins return timetable for Warriors revealed after massive Stephen Curry update
It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next. The Warriors made the...
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards
TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses. OTHERS:. -Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in...
Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bradley Beal reacts to aggravating hamstring injury
Bradley Beal is back on the injured list once again. The Washington Wizards’ $254 million man managed to play just 13 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks before he aggravated a lingering hamstring injury that had just forced him to miss the previous three games. Beal has been missing for...
Klay Thompson reveals Hall of Famer who fueled his fire after 54-point night
Klay Thompson looked like the Klay of old on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard poured in 54 points and provided the scoring punch they needed to survive a double-overtime scare against the Atlanta Hawks. Just as Klay has always operated, he didn’t force his baskets and got...
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs. Is another move coming?
The NBA trade deadline is a month away, but the front office for the Boston Celtics is already starting to make moves. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics dealt center Noah Vonleh as well as cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs. While the C’s didn’t receive anyone in...
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection
There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the game today. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is also well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his time comes. As it turns out, this man is also in possession of one of the sickest jersey […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ hard-earned win against Toronto Raptors
The Bucks blew a lead at the end and needed overtime to defeat the Raptors.
