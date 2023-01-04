Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma wildlife rescue makes plea to stop using lead after bald eagle dies
CLAREMORE, Okla. — An Oklahoma wildlife sanctuary is mourning the loss of a bald eagle after rescuing the animal twice. "There has been so much love coming through," said Annette King, the founder of the Wild Heart Ranch Wildlife Rescue. On New Year's Day, Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore...
Dozens of dogs sent out of state after Mayes County puppy mill rescue
Dozens of dogs are headed to animal shelters across the country after the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) rescued them from a puppy mill situation in Mayes County.
Sand Springs parents desperate to find son’s jacket before funeral
Sand Springs parents hope they'll find their son's favorite letter jacket before they lay him to rest.
Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
KOCO
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
KOKI FOX 23
Man leads Cherokee County Deputy on chase, refusing to pull over
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday night, a Cherokee County Sheriff Department (CCSO) Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop which turned into a vehicle pursuit after the driver refused to pull over. CCSO Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol Tuesday evening when he attempted a traffic stop for...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
We're learning new details about an escaped inmate's run from the law and how he was captured in Wagoner County.
koamnewsnow.com
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
KOKI FOX 23
Vacant house catches on fire overnight
Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home overnight. Firefighters were called to a vacant house just after 1 a.m. near Archer and I-244 in west Tulsa. Firefighters said the porch and roof collapsed on the 1,500 square foot house. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
Active search for driver who shot at Cherokee County deputies during chase
Cherokee County deputies are actively looking for a suspect who shot at them multiple times after a high-speed chase Tuesday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
