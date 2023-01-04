ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

KRMG

Dog dies in north Tulsa house fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A dog died after a house fire overnight in north Tulsa, firefighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home on North Atlanta Place around 2:30 a.m. and found heavy fire in the back of the house, and the fire was spreading to the attic, firefighters said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man leads Cherokee County Deputy on chase, refusing to pull over

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — On Tuesday night, a Cherokee County Sheriff Department (CCSO) Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop which turned into a vehicle pursuit after the driver refused to pull over. CCSO Deputy Nick Chute was on patrol Tuesday evening when he attempted a traffic stop for...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Vacant house catches on fire overnight

Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home overnight. Firefighters were called to a vacant house just after 1 a.m. near Archer and I-244 in west Tulsa. Firefighters said the porch and roof collapsed on the 1,500 square foot house. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Attempted ax attack near Catoosa Walmart leads to school lockdowns

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Police confirm Catoosa High School and Middle School lockdowns have been lifted. They say both schools were put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution after a domestic dispute near the Walmart in Catoosa. Officers say Carrie Goddard attempted to attack her boyfriend with...
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

