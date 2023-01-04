Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest
EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
kezi.com
Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly attempting to break in to woman’s vehicle
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after attempting to break into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle Tuesday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10. Police said the report told them that a man, later identified as Matthew David Gault, 24, was allegedly banging on a woman’s vehicle and trying to break down the door to get inside. Police said Gault and the woman had previously been in a relationship, and Gault reportedly had threatened her the day before.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
UPDATE (1/10/2023): "The vehicle has been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 541.682.5138," EPD said in a statement. --- EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren.
kezi.com
Man faces assault charges after shooting another, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting another man heard charges in court Monday afternoon, according to court documents. According to Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound on Allane Lane near Bethel Drive at about 10:40 a.m. on January 7. Police said the suspect, later identified as Dustin William Harris, 31, left the scene after allegedly shooting the victim and was eventually arrested just north of Eugene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Eugene Springfield Fire, according to police.
kezi.com
Elmira teen finally found after 24 hour search, according to family
UPDATE: 9:30 P.M. - According to a Facebook post by family, Corbin has been found and is safe. At last check he was heading to the hospital. ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 a.m. officers contacted the 46-year old after she allegedly broke out the front window of the former Grocery Outlet building in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was walking away from the building and told officers she was arguing with her boyfriend and elbowed the window, causing it to shatter.
kezi.com
Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
kezi.com
Major rise in vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The amount of reported vehicle break-ins at Mt. Pisgah Park more than tripled over the second half of last year, according to Lane County Sheriff's office. Data shows there were a total of 11 reported incidents during the first half of 2022, with nearly 40 over...
philomathnews.com
Highway 20 crash near Hyak Park kills Albany man
A trailer that detached from a hitch and hit another vehicle led to a crash Wednesday that killed a 69-year-old Albany man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded at 3:50 p.m. on Jan. 4 to the incident on Highway 20 near Hyak Park west of Albany. The...
kcfmradio.com
Vehicle Break-Ins; Miller Park Playground; Inclement Weather
Vehicle Break-Ins A series of brazen “smash and grab” auto break ins Sunday morning kept police busy, according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. “We had three car clouts. Our officers were able to get a vehicle description and then found the vehicle and made the arrest of three suspects and were able to get quite a bit of the property back.”
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
kqennewsradio.com
GLIDE MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT THURSDAY
A Glide man was jailed following an alleged DUII incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:00 p.m. officers responded to an alleged hit and run near the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Pomona Street. 32-year old Sean McGraw was called in after he allegedly drove off the road, went through a fence and then drove back onto the road.
KVAL
Man killed by detached trailer in Highway 20 crash
CORVALLIS, Ore — A man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, police say. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies responded to a traffic crash on Highway 20 near Hyak Park. Their investigation determined a Ford...
kezi.com
Construction begins on Cottage Grove connector bridge
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- ODOT has begun work on repairing the east Cottage Grove Connector Road Bridge between Highway 99 and Interstate 5. ODOT officials said workers will be making several improvements to the bridge including repairing the concrete bridge deck, building ADA-compliant access ramps at each corner of the bridge, repairing and strengthening bridge abutments where the bridge meets the road, and installing new guard rails. ODOT said to expect to see flaggers on north Lane Street and north Douglas Avenue under the bridge to help direct traffic. Other delays and detours will be necessary to perform the work as the project progresses, ODOT said.
KVAL
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
