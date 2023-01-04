Read full article on original website
New York Knicks Trade Rumors Are HOT Ft. OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba & Buddy Hield
New York Knicks trade rumors are picking up steam as the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than a month away. Today’s show is sponsored by Füm! Go to https://www.tryfum.com/chatsports and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 10% off when you get the Journey pack today and create a new positive habit. The latest Knicks rumors focus on OG Anunoby, Zach Lavine, Mo Bamba and Buddy Hield. Obi Toppin trade rumors have also been buzzing as the most recent NBA trade rumors suggest that the Knicks and Pacers have been in contact about a potential Obi Toppin trade.
HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News
Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
Luka Doncic nets more than 2.3 million votes in NBA All-Star ballot first returns
The first returns of NBA 2023 All-Star voting are in, and Dallas Mavericks superstar is among the leading vote getters. Ballot returns show Doncic with 2,388,502 votes overall. He has the third most votes of any Western Conference Player and the second most votes for West guards. The first WEST...
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
Sixers Bell Ringer: Tyrese Maxey snaps out of mini-slump in loss to Bulls
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 Playing their second straight game without superstar Joel Embiid and aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a three-game homestand with the Chicago Bulls in town. Despite jumping out to a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, Philadelphia fell, 126-112. They struggled all night to contain Zach LaVine (41 points, 11 threes) and Nikola Vucevic (19 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists).
Game 38: Magic vs. Thunder GameThread
Who: Oklahoma City Thunder (16-21) at Orlando Magic (13-24) When: Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. Magic - Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams. Injury Report: Magic - Franz Wagner (Suspended), Moe Wagner...
Mazzulla says he knew Celtics would respond tonight following Tuesday's embarassing loss
Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
The Kings deserve an All-Star this season
The first set of returns for the 2023 Western Conference All-Star fan votes came in. And to no surprise, there are zero players representing the Sacramento Kings and plenty of players not worthy of receiving votes at all. The first WEST returns for #NBAAllStar 2023! Do you agree?. Vote today...
Teams have been calling Miami Heat to discuss trades centered around Bam Adebayo
All-star big man Bam Adebayo has been on a tear as of late for the Miami Heat. Take a look at his stats over the last 6 games:. 59% FG pic.twitter.com/s76jjSf2pq— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) January 3, 2023. For Heat fans, everyone knew he had the potential to put up...
Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ team effort overcomes Pacers in OT
Paul Reed- 2 De’Anthony Melton- 1 The Philadelphia 76ers collected their 11th consecutive home win with a 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid who was ruled out earlier in the day with a foot injury, so the hosts would need someone else to step up in his absence.
NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (20-19) @ Phoenix Suns (20-19)
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (20-19) wrap up their up-and-down road trip tonight against the Phoenix Suns (20-19) at the Footprint Center. Tyler Herro (back spasms) joins a crowded Heat injury list, as well as fellow starter Caleb Martin (quad). For Phoenix,...
Preview: Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) 6:00 PM ET. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West. The Celtics then defeated the Dallas Mavericks, ending their 7 game win streak.
