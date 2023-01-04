Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
seattlemedium.com
Tre Simmmons Leading The Charge For Garfield’s Lady Bulldogs Basketball
Before becoming the new head coach of the girls’ basketball program at Garfield High School, Tre Simmons had carved out a decorated basketball career of his own. Born and raised in Seattle, the Garfield alum bleeds purple. At the start of the season what started out as Simmons only...
Former Sun Devils ER Joe Moore Won't Join Huskies After All
The transfer signed a UW letter of intent, but is not coming.
Antics of Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Anger West Virginia Coach
Erik Stevenson, college basketball's perpetual wandering vagabond, has run afoul of his current coach, West Virginia's Bob Huggins. The former University of Washington guard from Lacey, Washington, a mercurial personality now on his fourth NCAA program, drew Huggins' ire after receiving a technical foul for taunting — specifically grabbing at his crotch — an infraction that fouled him out and led to the Mountaineers losing to Oklahoma State 67-60 on Monday night in Stillwater.
As Huskies Stock Up on Running Backs for 2023, We Rank Them
The UW currently has nine scholarship players at this position.
Using Winning Percentage and Streak, Husky Football Has No Pac-12 Equal
It's not how you start, it's how you finish, right?. If that's the case, the totally rejuvenated University of Washington football team comes away from the 2022 season, from Kalen DeBoer's Husky debut, from its one-year makeover, as the Pac-12 entry with the best overall winning percentage, the longest win streak and by far the most momentum heading into this new year.
How a Sioux Falls Player Ended Up with the Huskies
Zach Durfee was a high school quarterback turned into an aggressive edge rusher.
uwdawgpound.com
Report: OL Victor Curne Enters Transfer Portal
On3’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report that Washington offensive lineman Victor Curne has entered the transfer portal. This is definitely a loss for Washington’s depth chart but a move that makes sense for Curne and the Huskies. In both the 2020 and 2021 seasons Curne was a starter at right tackle and earned an honorable mention all-Pac-12 nod in 2021. Despite the accolades he was beaten out last year by Roger Rosengarten for the starting right tackle job.
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
Radio Ink
McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle
IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
MyNorthwest.com
A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories
With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
This Is Washington's Best Pancake House
LoveFood pinpointed the most amazing pancake houses in every state.
insideradio.com
Longtime KIRO, Seattle Newsradio Host Dori Monson Dies.
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to “NewsRadio” KIRO-FM (97.3), and a report in the Seattle Times. In addition to his highly rated three-hour weekday show, Monson was part of the Seahawks radio broadcast team and local sports.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Remembering Dori Monson, who touched a lot of lives
One of the stories I hadn’t heard — a clip for a talk show Dori did many years ago – was a call from 9-year-old Casey. “Casey, thanks for your patience, Welcome to Talk Radio KING 1090,” Dori said. “How are you doing tonight?”. “I’m...
KUOW
Dan Price branded himself as a benevolent CEO. Some former employees challenge that portrayal
This story includes mentions of sexual assault. In 2015, Seattle CEO Dan Price announced that he’d be raising the base minimum salary for all of his employees at his Ballard-based company, Gravity Payments, to $70,000 annually. That decision made him something of a celebrity CEO. He was featured on...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Southcenter | Shopping mall in Seattle, Washington State
Westfield Southcenter is the largest shopping center in Seattle. It has more than 50 years of history and since then it has been a favorite with both locals and tourists for its excellent variety of shops. There are four department stores including the luxury store Nordstrom and Macy's (which has its Macy's Backstage outlet section). Other stores that you cannot miss in this mall are Michael Kors, the Japanese fast fashion brand Uniqlo, Abercrombie and the athleisure brand Lululemon.
KING-5
Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood
A marker of the death place of Nisqually Chief Leschi was damaged in December. It was put back in place this week.
KING-5
Try the kelp and anchovy martini at Coastal Kitchen in Seattle
SEATTLE — A longtime seafood restaurant in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood has re-opened after a six-month closure. Coastal Kitchen Fish House and Oyster Bar, founded in 1993, closed its doors in May 2021 after a car crashed through the front of the restaurant during a busy meal service.
KING-5
The ultimate grunge photo experience
SEATTLE — Local Photographer Karen Mason-Blair captured many iconic photos of the grunge movement in the 90s. She was at ground zero when bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam took the scene. She quickly became a favorite and friend of some of the world’s biggest rock bands.
