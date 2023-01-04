Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward
It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season
The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
Ducks welcome Sean Mapson to women's soccer staff
EUGENE, Ore. — Sean Mapson has been named assistant women’s soccer coach, head coach Graeme Abel announced on Wednesday. “We are incredibly excited to be adding Sean to our staff here at Oregon,” said Abel. “We spent a long time on the process to ensure we found someone who really fit our needs in this position and complements our current staff. Sean will not only add great expertise on the field but also build great relationships off the field with our student-athletes.”
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
Oregon State team doctor stresses importance of CPR training at all levels of sports
Our station spoke with Dr. Doug Auckerman, who oversees sports medicine for all of the Beavers' teams. And while a player suffering a cardiac arrest isn't something that crosses a fans minds, it's certainly something team doctors prepare for. Dr. Auckerman says every offseason they will meet with local EMS.
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
Police: Corvallis man in custody, charged with attempted murder after firing on police
ALBANY, Ore. — A 40-year-old Corvallis man is in custody following a pursuit that involved gunfire, the Albany Police Department said. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Corvallis police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. According to police, the...
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
Two children injured in single-vehicle DUII crash near Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at an off-ramp from Ferry Street Bridge on January 2 at 3:33 P.M., according to the Eugene Police Department. The Eugene woman who was later identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and collided with...
Eugene Police search for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit crossing 6th Ave.
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has reopened the roadway at 6th Avenue from Lincoln to Lawrence following a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon. EPD says around 4:17 p.m., a woman, 60, was struck while crossing W. 6th on Lincoln, by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Eugene receives federal funding for new pedestrian bridge over Randy Papé Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — $6-million dollars has been provided to the city of Eugene through the 2023 omnibus appropriations package for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Randy Papé Beltline. As a part of Eugene Vision Zero plan, as well as the 2035 Transportation Plan, the new bridge...
Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving
COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
Worker shortage means changes to LTD bus and EmX routes
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A shortage of workers and diminished passenger boardings is leading to reduced service on 12 bus routes for Lane Transit District (LTD). "We have a shortage of workers and so we have to really adjust our service based on how many people we can put in buses to operate the buses to pick people up," LTD director of marketing and communications Pat Walsh said.
Police: Woman assaulted at Salem park; suspect arrested after being rescued
SALEM, Ore. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in an assault which occurred Monday, January 2, at a popular south Salem park, the Salem Police Dept. said. On Monday afternoon around 5:20 p.m., a woman running on a path through Minto-Brown Island Park reported a man attacked her.
Man, woman arrested in Lincoln City for manufacture and possession of meth and fentanyl
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Lincoln City Police have arrested two people on various charges related to meth and fentanyl. On Monday, Lincoln City Police patrol officers and detectives, along with McMinnville Police, executed a search warrant at Siletz Bay Lodge (1012 SW 51st St) after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of drugs coming from suspects staying at various hotels in Lincoln City.
Eugene Police: Man sentenced to more than 6 years in multiple drug and financial crimes
EUGENE, Ore. — A Eugene man has been sentenced to a total of 80 months in prison in multiple cases of drug and financial crimes due to the work of Eugene Police officers, Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Property/Financial Crimes Unit, Eugene Police say. In March of 2021, a...
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed
SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
Homelessness, housing, safety, and climate are the top concerns for the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — As the new year kicks off, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis outlined the major topics of concern in 2022 and the future goals of the city for this year. A 2022 community survey revealed the issues residents would like to see the city address homelessness, housing, climate change, and public safety.
$3.1 million going to Lane County for 'critical' public safety projects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On January 3, President Biden signed the 2023 federal “omnibus appropriations” bill, which includes funding for three critical public safety projects in Lane County, according to a press release from the Lane County Government. $176,000 will go to the Lane County Sherriff's Office...
