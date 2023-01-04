ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night

Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, […] The post Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection

There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the game today. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is also well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his time comes. As it turns out, this man is also in possession of one of the sickest jersey […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy