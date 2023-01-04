Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
2 best trades Knicks must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is approaching, and the New York Knicks must make some moves in order to jump up into a firm playoff spot. The good Knicks trade deadline news is that the team has a lot of picks and a lot of different-sized contracts that make all kinds of Knicks trades possible. With the February 9 deadline just a month away, here are the two best trades the Knicks must make, including a big one for Zach LaVine, and a smaller one for Buddy Hield.
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
RUMOR: Nets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving reality
Right now, the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a team that could win it all this year. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the rest of the squad have gone on a blistering 12-game winning streak that has undoubtedly propelled them as one of the favorites for this season’s championship.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
Andrew Wiggins return timetable for Warriors revealed after massive Stephen Curry update
It looks like it’s not only Stephen Curry who could make his return to the Golden State Warriors soon. Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with an adductor injury and a non-COVID illness, could be back as early as this week up to the next. The Warriors made the...
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night
Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, […] The post Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"I kept hearing [about] somebody named Dirt" — Dennis Smith Jr. on his first memory of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki
Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the lucky ones who became teammates with Dirk Nowitzki.
Absurd Ben Simmons record will have Nets star Kevin Durant hoping he never makes a free throw
Ben Simmons has been playing some pretty solid basketball for the Brooklyn Nets of late. The former Rookie of the Year appears to have found his groove with his new team this season, and there’s no denying that he has been integral to Brooklyn’s success thus far. One...
Klay Thompson reveals Hall of Famer who fueled his fire after 54-point night
Klay Thompson looked like the Klay of old on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard poured in 54 points and provided the scoring punch they needed to survive a double-overtime scare against the Atlanta Hawks. Just as Klay has always operated, he didn’t force his baskets and got...
LeBron James dominates again, leading the Lakers over the Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have been living the life of the ups and downs of the NBA. No one player illustrates this more than LeBron James, who basically started one of the most spirited debates over production and impact on winning games. Both LeBron and the Lakers had to have...
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection
There is no doubt that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the game today. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is also well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his time comes. As it turns out, this man is also in possession of one of the sickest jersey […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo flexes sick LeBron James, Stephen Curry-led jersey collection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics trade Noah Vonleh to Spurs. Is another move coming?
The NBA trade deadline is a month away, but the front office for the Boston Celtics is already starting to make moves. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics dealt center Noah Vonleh as well as cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs. While the C’s didn’t receive anyone in...
