Pasadena, CA

Driver of Tesla that went over Devil's Slide arrested

By By Examiner Staff, Andrew Fortin-Caldera
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
The Tesla left the roadway and fell 250 to 300 feet down the side of the cliff off Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels, according to the CHP. By Examiner Staff

The driver of a Tesla – containing one other adult and two children – that went off the cliff at Devil's Slide was arrested after investigators determined the crash was intentional, the California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday.

Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse, and will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital, according to the CHP.

Patel, another adult, a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy who were inside the Tesla all suffered serious injuries when the vehicle left the roadway and fell 250 to 300 feet down the side of the cliff off Highway 1, just south of the Tom Lantos tunnels, about 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Emergency units called to the scene rescued Patel and the three victims from inside the vehicle wreckage, and the four occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their relationship to one another, if any, was not specified by authorities.

"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene," the CHP said in a statement. "Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

Investigators did not determine if the Tesla was in manual control, Autopilot or Full Self-Driving mode, but the CHP reported that "does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP at 415 557-1094.

San Francisco, CA
