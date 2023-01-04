ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Comments / 3

Related
KTAR.com

Driver rescued, cited after trying to cross flooded wash at Tonto Creek

PHOENIX — A driver was cited after he maneuvered around barricades and had to be rescued from a flooded wash, authorities in an Arizona county said. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and crew pulled the unidentified man to safety Monday afternoon after his truck was stuck in the Tonto Creek, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver seen being rescued from Arizona flood waters

A reminder of why you don't drive into floodwaters. A driver was rescued in Gila County after they drove around barricades at Tonto Creek on Jan. 2 around 3:30 p.m. A FOX 10 viewer Brandy Cline sent in a video showing a DPS helicopter being brought in to airlift the driver to safety. Deputies were waiting for him and gave him a citation.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
gilaherald.com

Garza sentenced to 15 years in death of baby son

SAFFORD – Aaron Adrian Garza, 29, appeared in front of Graham County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Travis L. Ragland on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of his 11-month-old son, Aaron Jordan “AJ” Garza. The sentence will be day-for-day with 706 days of credit for time served.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilaherald.com

Jail Booking Report for December 27, 2022 – January 2, 2023

Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
coppercountrynews.com

Gold Canyon Arts Festival back for 22nd year

Come to the beautiful Superstition Mountains on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 22nd annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival, which takes place on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Rd. The festival is a gift to the community; there is no admission fee and parking is free. Please, no dogs or skateboards.
GOLD CANYON, AZ
Arizona Silver Belt

Boyce Thompson Arboretum hosting New Year concert, winter classes

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior invites the public to join them January 29 for a Cheers to the New Year concert in the Arboretum’s picnic area, featuring live music by Traveler. The performance, in honor of the New Year and Lunar New Year, will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p .m.
SUPERIOR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy