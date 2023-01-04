Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Flooding strands many in Tonto Basin, neighbor helping families reunite via boat
GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, a man had to be rescued by helicopter after he tried to cross a road during major flooding in Tonto Basin in Gila County. Many people are still stranded, and some haven’t seen their families in days. A kind neighbor...
KTAR.com
Driver rescued, cited after trying to cross flooded wash at Tonto Creek
PHOENIX — A driver was cited after he maneuvered around barricades and had to be rescued from a flooded wash, authorities in an Arizona county said. An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and crew pulled the unidentified man to safety Monday afternoon after his truck was stuck in the Tonto Creek, according to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver seen being rescued from Arizona flood waters
A reminder of why you don't drive into floodwaters. A driver was rescued in Gila County after they drove around barricades at Tonto Creek on Jan. 2 around 3:30 p.m. A FOX 10 viewer Brandy Cline sent in a video showing a DPS helicopter being brought in to airlift the driver to safety. Deputies were waiting for him and gave him a citation.
AZFamily
Downed power poles leaves nearly 7,000 APS customers without electricity in Gila County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly 7,000 APS customers are without power Monday morning as a massive winter storm takes hold on much of the High Country and other sections of northern Arizona. According to the Arizona Public Service (APS), approximately 4,000 customers are without power in the town of Pine,...
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
gilaherald.com
Garza sentenced to 15 years in death of baby son
SAFFORD – Aaron Adrian Garza, 29, appeared in front of Graham County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Travis L. Ragland on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of his 11-month-old son, Aaron Jordan “AJ” Garza. The sentence will be day-for-day with 706 days of credit for time served.
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for December 27, 2022 – January 2, 2023
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
coppercountrynews.com
Gold Canyon Arts Festival back for 22nd year
Come to the beautiful Superstition Mountains on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 22nd annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival, which takes place on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Rd. The festival is a gift to the community; there is no admission fee and parking is free. Please, no dogs or skateboards.
Arizona Silver Belt
Boyce Thompson Arboretum hosting New Year concert, winter classes
The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior invites the public to join them January 29 for a Cheers to the New Year concert in the Arboretum’s picnic area, featuring live music by Traveler. The performance, in honor of the New Year and Lunar New Year, will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p .m.
