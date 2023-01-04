Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team said in a statement that the 24-year-old had suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. Mr Hamlin received CPR on the field before he was taken to a hospital. “It’s very reassuring to find out that they actually were able to restore cardiac activity on the field,” Dr Anthony Cardillo told CNN. “This is critical, and it’s really going to be critical in his further developments.”“A lot of us have...

2 DAYS AGO