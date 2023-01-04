ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
New York Post

Cardiologist explains how Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest may have happened

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin might have been a fraction of a second away from moving on to the next play. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night when he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati, was administered CPR under life-or-death circumstances and hospitalized in critical condition after what one independent board-certified cardiologist saw as a collision at the time in the cardiac cycle when the heart is most vulnerable. “That hit had to occur at a certain point in time that was only five milliseconds long,” said Dr. Marc Cohen, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Newark-Beth Israel Medical Center....
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest?

(WTVO) — Monday night’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals had a scary moment when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Reports have come out that cardiac arrest caused him to fall, which opens many questions about what happened. Many factors were at play, and doctors suspect that […]
CBS 42

UAB doctor reacts to Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A UAB Hospital doctor wants to address concerns after Monday night’s shocking Bengals and Bills game that lead to Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after a hit sent him into cardiac arrest. Dr. Irfan Asif with UAB Hospital […]
The Independent

What is commotio cordis? Traumatic injury that may have led to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team said in a statement that the 24-year-old had suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. Mr Hamlin received CPR on the field before he was taken to a hospital. “It’s very reassuring to find out that they actually were able to restore cardiac activity on the field,” Dr Anthony Cardillo told CNN. “This is critical, and it’s really going to be critical in his further developments.”“A lot of us have...
CBS DFW

Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after player's cardiac arrest

The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition."Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."The family did not provide a specific medical update on Hamlin, but they thanked the first responders and medical staff at the...
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest

People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
MyArkLaMiss

Monday Nights NFL game leads to concerns about cardiac arrest in athletes

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– After Damar Hamlin went down in Monday night’s NFL game, it concerned many about the possible risk of cardiac arrest in athletes. Nauman Khalid, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with St. Francis Medical Group, told us more. “Commotio cordis is very rare.” “It’s certain arithmetic that’s caused by hitting or impacting the law […]
