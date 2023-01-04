Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
The training this cardiologist says helped first responders save Damar Hamlin
Cardiologists and electrophysiologists at VCU Health and UVA Health are speculating the cause to be "Commotio Cordis" when Damar Hamlin was hit in the chest during a tackle.
Cardiologist explains how Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest may have happened
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin might have been a fraction of a second away from moving on to the next play. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night when he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati, was administered CPR under life-or-death circumstances and hospitalized in critical condition after what one independent board-certified cardiologist saw as a collision at the time in the cardiac cycle when the heart is most vulnerable. “That hit had to occur at a certain point in time that was only five milliseconds long,” said Dr. Marc Cohen, Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Newark-Beth Israel Medical Center....
What caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest?
(WTVO) — Monday night’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals had a scary moment when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Reports have come out that cardiac arrest caused him to fall, which opens many questions about what happened. Many factors were at play, and doctors suspect that […]
UAB doctor reacts to Damar Hamlin’s collapse from cardiac arrest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A UAB Hospital doctor wants to address concerns after Monday night’s shocking Bengals and Bills game that lead to Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after a hit sent him into cardiac arrest. Dr. Irfan Asif with UAB Hospital […]
Damar Hamlin’s first question after waking up was ‘did we win?’ doctor says, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, is neurologically sound and is moving his hands and feet, doctors said Thursday, news that has drawn relief and joy from supporters nationwide days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. And his first question upon...
What is commotio cordis? Traumatic injury that may have led to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field after a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team said in a statement that the 24-year-old had suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night. Mr Hamlin received CPR on the field before he was taken to a hospital. “It’s very reassuring to find out that they actually were able to restore cardiac activity on the field,” Dr Anthony Cardillo told CNN. “This is critical, and it’s really going to be critical in his further developments.”“A lot of us have...
Bills player Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after collapsing from a cardiac arrest on the field, uncle tells CNN
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after player's cardiac arrest
The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition."Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."The family did not provide a specific medical update on Hamlin, but they thanked the first responders and medical staff at the...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and...
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
Julie West was home Monday night when she got a text from a friend: "Julie, can I call you?" Of course, she responded. Her phone rang. "Are you watching the game?" West's friend asked. "I just want to forewarn you." There was something happening on Monday Night Football he didn't want West to see.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cardiologist explains what's behind cardiac arrest
People from around the country continue to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest moments after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday night. It appeared to be the kind of hit that happens regularly in football. So, what happened to make Hamlin collapse?. Dr. Kate...
hcplive.com
Commotio Cordis: What to Know and How to Communicate with Patients, with Jesse Morse, MD
Jesse Morse, MD, a sports medicine specialist, discusses commotio cordis and how to effectively communicate with athletes and parents of young athletes about the diagnosis in the wake of an incident where a player collapsed during a recent NFL game. Jesse Morse, MD. The United States was introduced to a...
Former athlete who suffered cardiac arrest teaches others to save lives
CHARLOTTE — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after an on-field collapse during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team says Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a hit. The 24-year-old is currently in the hospital, sedated and undergoing further testing. RELATED...
After NFL player's collapse, doctors want more Americans to learn CPR
ST. LOUIS — Doctors want to see more people learn CPR and how to use AED machines. The conversation came to the national forefront after Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest on Monday night football. Dr. Khaled Awad said the situation was a...
Monday Nights NFL game leads to concerns about cardiac arrest in athletes
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– After Damar Hamlin went down in Monday night’s NFL game, it concerned many about the possible risk of cardiac arrest in athletes. Nauman Khalid, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with St. Francis Medical Group, told us more. “Commotio cordis is very rare.” “It’s certain arithmetic that’s caused by hitting or impacting the law […]
Hamlin's cardiac arrest has experts speaking out about commotio cordis
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — By now, the world has seen the events that occurred during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals football game Monday night that left Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition. From the heartbreaking reactions of players, to the swift response by emergency crews, the incident showed...
Hamlin’s injury hits close to home for Browns star who lost father to heart failure
Damar Hamlin's life-threatening heart injury hits close to home in Northeast Ohio and to the family of Cleveland Browns star Denzel Ward.
Comments / 0