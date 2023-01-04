Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 Billion for Friday night’s jackpot. When the jackpots get this high, many people start to think about what they’d do with that much money. Many say they’d go on vacation, quit their job, buy a house and cars. There are also a larger pool of people who buy tickets because many say they don’t buy them until the jackpot gets this high. Regardless, for those of us who live in Massachusetts, there are a certain number of stores that are considered more lucky than others.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO