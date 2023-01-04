ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Evening” game were:

4-4-8-8

(four, four, eight, eight)

Daily Voice

Dorchester Woman Wins First $1 Million Lottery Prize Of 2023

Some people may make financial resolutions in the new year, but a Dorchester woman made her fiscal goals come true in just the first few days of 2023. Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner of 2023 playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. She claimed her prize on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

These Massachusetts Stores Have Sold the Biggest Lottery Jackpots

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 Billion for Friday night’s jackpot. When the jackpots get this high, many people start to think about what they’d do with that much money. Many say they’d go on vacation, quit their job, buy a house and cars. There are also a larger pool of people who buy tickets because many say they don’t buy them until the jackpot gets this high. Regardless, for those of us who live in Massachusetts, there are a certain number of stores that are considered more lucky than others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25

It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SHEFFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Soggy Weather To End The Week

Temperatures will hold steady or gradually drop through the day. It will be cool, drizzly and foggy most of Thursday. The ice threat doesn’t look as great as it did yesterday, but we still have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north and west of Worcester starting at noon. Some communities, especially those at higher elevations, will be near the freezing point this afternoon with patchy ice developing. Untreated roads along the MA/NH border may experience some additional glaze or black ice overnight, but Metro West and Boston will simply stay damp.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA
travelawaits.com

13 Quaint General Stores To Visit In New England

New England is the perfect spot for hunting out quaint general stores. They pop up in small rural towns that visitors often pass through on their way to another destination. Seeking out a slower, more deliberate pace allows you to enjoy some hidden gems along the journey. With a mix...
MAINE STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You

2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
