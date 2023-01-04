Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
From food truck to storefront: Bay Area Burger Co. opens on Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular food truck in the Green Bay area, known for its smash burgers, is adding a permanent restaurant. Bay Area Burger Co. cut the ribbon on its new Broadway location this evening. It is next-door to the Sardine Can. The food truck launched in 2020...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS | Winter beauty on the FOX 11 Weather Deck
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It hasn't looked too much like winter so far in 2023, but a Thursday morning snowfall changed that, at least temporarily. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, a heavy, wet snow stuck to tree branches and buildings. What does the snow look like where you are?...
Fox11online.com
Inflation pushes Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to increase cost of feeding ducks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Rising costs and the cost to do business are impacting many people in many ways. At Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay wildlife sanctuary, costs are cutting into a familiar tradition too -- feeding the ducks. "With the cost of everything going up -- the...
Fox11online.com
One of the mildest starts to January has snowpack disappearing
(WLUK) -- It's not exactly the prettiest start to a year we've ever had in Northeast Wisconsin, considering 2023 has greeted many of us with gray skies, melting snow and disappearing ice pack on lakes and rivers. The combination of mild temperatures and rainy weather has meant lawns and streets...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin leaders are once again showing interest in connecting with Amtrak's Milwaukee-Chicago line. City leaders from Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh have asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development (ID) program. The Corridor ID program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro Fire: City ends holiday season with four red bulbs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay ended the holiday season with four residential fires. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department kept track of residential and commercial fires from Nov. 24, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 as part of the department's Keep the Wreath Green campaign. The campaign...
Fox11online.com
Good Day Reads: Digging deep to trace your family roots
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - New Year.. New project! Now is a great time to start tracing your family history. The Brown County Library is kicking off it's Genealogy 101 Series on January 28th, 2023. Local History Librarian Mary Jane Herber joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to outline the programs. She also shared the following books to check out to get your started:
Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere, Bay Port, Freedom post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, De Pere beat Notre Dame 73-43 in boys basketball as John Kinziger established a new program scoring record for the Redbirds. Meanwhile, Bay Port outscored Green Bay Southwest 88-79 in another boys game, while Freedom girls defeated Fox Valley Lutheran...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay firefighters rescue deer that fell through the ice
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A deer is safe and on dry land, thanks to a group of Green Bay firefighters. Crews were called to an area of the East River in Bellevue Thursday morning for a report of a deer that fell through the ice. Firefighters were able to guide the...
Fox11online.com
National Railroad Museum's $15 million expansion project earns support from village panel
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – A planned $15 million expansion project at the National Railroad Museum won the endorsement of a village panel Tuesday. The museum wants to build a 32,040-square-foot addition expansion of the Lenfesty Center. The project also includes a new 36-stall parking lot, and other access improvements. Sketches submitted to the village show what appears to be four rows of tracks inside, with the building including outdoor patio space facing the river.
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Green Bay homicide investigation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A shooting in December on Green Bay's east side is now a homicide after one of the victims died, police said Wednesday. Police closed down a stretch of Smith Street for much of the day Wednesday as they worked at a house to make contact with someone they thought had information "vital" to the Dec. 20 shooting investigation.
Fox11online.com
4 candidates running for Green Bay mayor; primary set for Feb. 21
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There will be a primary election for the Green Bay mayor's race after four candidates submitted paperwork to run. City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys identified the four candidates as incumbent Eric Genrich, former state Rep. Chad Weininger, Paul D. Boucher and Jane M. Juza. The primary election...
Fox11online.com
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign leads to 2 dozen arrests in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Within just over two weeks, the Green Bay Police Department arrested 24 people during the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign. The campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, lead to 24 suspected operating while intoxicated -- or OWI -- arrests. A third of those arrests were made on New Year's Eve/Day.
Fox11online.com
Icy road conditions cover major highways in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday morning
(WLUK) -- Ice-covered roads are being reported around Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday morning. As of 4 a.m. snow moving through the Appleton area is causing visibility to decrease. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus is in the Fox 11 Storm Chaser to give us a better look at winter weather driving conditions.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army Reserve unit prepares for overseas deployment
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Two dozen soldiers from a Fox Valley Army Reserve unit are being deployed next month. The 395th Ordnance Co. will heading overseas to the Middle East. The specific location is not being disclosed. They will form a headquarters for an ammunition unit overseas. "We will be on...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Top 5 remain undefeated in boys rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It may be a new year, bu there's nothing new about the first FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings, at least in the top half. The top five teams remain perfect on the season and the top six remain unchanged. What is new is New...
Fox11online.com
Kinziger becomes De Pere's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- John Kinziger has been an impact player since his freshman season at De Pere and Tuesday night he made an impact in the record book. Kinziger needed seven points to surpass Brevin Prtitzl as the boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer and he did just that with a jumper in the second half that at the time gave him 1,722 career point, two more than Pritzl.
Fox11online.com
Kriewaldt stepping down at Freedom
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Clint Kriewaldt has stepped down as the head football coach at Freedom after two seasons. Kriewaldt was in his second tenure as the Irish's head coach, but the main reason he is leaving is his son Carter and daughter Kierstin (twin siblings) are graduating this spring from Freedom and he wants to be able to follow his kids in college.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police credit recent efforts for decrease in shots-fired cases
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say the number of shots-fired cases decreased in the city last year. According to the department, 2022 saw a 25.6% decrease in shots-fired cases compared to 2021. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to...
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County residents fight proposed mine on Iola Car Show grounds
SCANDINAVIA (WLUK) -- Waupaca County residents came out in large numbers Wednesday night to fight a proposed change at the Iola Car Show property. Although no decision was made on Wednesday, a proposed mining project is facing no shortage of resistance from members of the community. “What happens when our...
