GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- John Kinziger has been an impact player since his freshman season at De Pere and Tuesday night he made an impact in the record book. Kinziger needed seven points to surpass Brevin Prtitzl as the boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer and he did just that with a jumper in the second half that at the time gave him 1,722 career point, two more than Pritzl.

DE PERE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO