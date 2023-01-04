ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports

Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?. As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent. "The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins),"...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings to Hit Free Agent Market for Answers

When it snows, it avalanches, and an offensive line malady currently besets the Minnesota Vikings. Right tackle Brian O’Neill and backup center Austin Schlottmann were injured on Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, and both men appear to be on the shelf for the long haul. Schlottmann, for certain, is out with a broken fibula, while the Vikings don’t sound optimistic — at all — about O’Neill’s injury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9

The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings

While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

