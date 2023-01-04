ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam P.
1d ago

Although Oregon ranks LAST in its inability to provide treatment for addiction,.there still are facilities and if really want to quit, you can. The problem is doing so,.before you lose your freaking mind. Seriously,.this is why we also have a mental illness problem! And Oregon also ranks near the bottom of theist in this category as well. The liberal approach ain't working folks.

Nathaniel
1d ago

The cure is to ghost them when you catch them busting into your car window and stealing everything for drugs and your car if they can get it. They all carry guns and threaten to shoot you pulling up there shirts, make sure you tell the Police that when they come to pick up the corpse by the car.

Eugene Clark
1d ago

Thank Brown,Panty Liner coming in, and the rest of the corrupt Oregon Demonrats that have decriminalized drugs and lowered graduation standards..... They have brought many addicts and dealers to Oregon as they know they are protected by the government.......

