Portland’s homeless population is livin’ on easy street. A homeless woman who identified herself as Wendy last week told homeless activist Kevin Dahlgren that living on the streets is a breeze thanks to Oregon’s lax drug policies and lack of police enforcement. “It’s a piece of cake, really. I mean, that’s why you probably got so many out here because they feed you three meals a day,” Wendy told Dahlgren in a street interview. “They’re loving us to death. You don’t have to do shit but stay in your tent or party or if you smoke of a lot of dope you...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO