KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.
Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle. The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco security guard shot and killed by 2 teens in Japantown, police say
SAN FRANCISCO - A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday in San Francisco's Japantown. The guard was found near Webster and Post streets around 5:07 p.m., suffering from a gunshot wound, according to San Francisco police. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene. SFPD arrested two...
Accused Stockton serial killer appears in court amid new murder charges
STOCKTON – A 43-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven people in Stockton and Alameda County returned to court Tuesday morning in Stockton. Wesley Brownlee wore a red jumpsuit to court with his head bowed down during his hearing. During Tuesday's hearing, there was a motion to quash, or reject, a subpoena for Brownlee's employment and school records.Some of the records included Pacific Coast Supply, Stockton Unified School District Admissions, Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety, and Oakland Unified School District.His public defender, Allison Nobert, also told the judge she was seeking a court order for her client...
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens accused of shooting and killing San Francisco security guard
A security guard was shot and killed in Japantown Wednesday evening, according to police. Two teen boys were arrested for the fatal shooting, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Court: Minority employees closer to racial suit against Tesla
FREMONT, Calif. - Minority employees are one step closer to heading to trial in the hopes of getting Tesla to acknowledge and end discrimination at their Fremont plant. On Wednesday, the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco allowed two employees to proceed with damage claims rather than submit to arbitration regarding how they were treated while working as contractors at Tesla in 2016 and 2017 before being hired as employees.
COVID-positive inmate dies in his cell at Martinez Detention Facility
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday. The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff. On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims. Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said.
pacificsun.com
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog
On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
SFist
Man Who Killed Nia Wilson Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction In 2018 BART Stabbing
John Lee Cowell appealed his first-degree murder conviction in the fatal 2018 stabbing of Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station, but the First Appellate District of California did not buy his attorneys’ claims of an insanity defense. You may recall the 2018 killing of Nia Wilson at the...
Pasadena Doctor Whose Family’s Tesla Plunged Off Cliff Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff — injuring his two children, his wife and himself — will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a...
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
californiaglobe.com
Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race
The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
sfstandard.com
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
