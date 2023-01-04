ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.
Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle. The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 p.m. According to police, […]
Accused Stockton serial killer appears in court amid new murder charges

STOCKTON – A 43-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven people in Stockton and Alameda County returned to court Tuesday morning in Stockton. Wesley Brownlee wore a red jumpsuit to court with his head bowed down during his hearing. During Tuesday's hearing, there was a motion to quash, or reject, a subpoena for Brownlee's employment and school records.Some of the records included Pacific Coast Supply, Stockton Unified School District Admissions, Stockton Unified School District Department of Public Safety, and Oakland Unified School District.His public defender, Allison Nobert, also told the judge she was seeking a court order for her client...
Court: Minority employees closer to racial suit against Tesla

FREMONT, Calif. - Minority employees are one step closer to heading to trial in the hopes of getting Tesla to acknowledge and end discrimination at their Fremont plant. On Wednesday, the First District Court of Appeal in San Francisco allowed two employees to proceed with damage claims rather than submit to arbitration regarding how they were treated while working as contractors at Tesla in 2016 and 2017 before being hired as employees.
COVID-positive inmate dies in his cell at Martinez Detention Facility

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday. The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff. On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff claims. Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death. The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said. 
Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog

On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed and the suspect arrested in Tulare’s first homicide of 2023 has been officially identified, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say 33-year-old Jose Garcia Verduzco of Vacaville was the person who was shot and later died following the incident on Sunday, January 1. According to police, the […]
Oakland NAACP Demands Manual Recount in Mayor’s Race

The Oakland NAACP is demanding a manual recount in the Mayor’s race “due to a razor-thin margin of victory of 677 votes, an unusually high number of disqualified votes, and widespread confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting (RCV).”. This comes on the heels of the Alameda County Registrar of Voters’...
1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
Hayward PD investigates 1st homicide of 2023

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Early Wednesday morning, Hayward police officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 24000 block of Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Hayward Police Department. Officers said they found an unresponsive male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds at 12:42 a.m. Medical personnel pronounced the […]
26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary

Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
