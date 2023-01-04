ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Related
KX News

Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations

(KXNET) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug distribution enterprise that targeted Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Native American Reservations. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 32-year-old Darius Sledge, to serve 30 years in prison […]
DETROIT, MI
KFYR-TV

ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities

BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
MONTANA STATE
kvrr.com

N.D. Attorney General Wants Tougher Sentencing On Some Crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says a mandatory minimum bill is needed to set tougher jail and prison sentences as violent crime continues to escalate. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the state capitol, Wrigley said many criminals who are convicted of dangerous...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital

A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
MINNESOTA STATE
livability.com

Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Two ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

valleynewslive.com

Corporate farming bill back in the Legislature; mixed support

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a well-known fact that agriculture is the state’s number one industry. Lawmakers in Bismarck see an opportunity to make it even more profitable. North Dakota is a leader in farming. “We rank first in the production of spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, flax...
BISMARCK, ND

