2 wrecks reported Tuesday around Fairmont I-79 construction
Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to two accidents on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the middle of the Interstate 79 construction area in Marion County.
WDTV
Crews repair vandalized handicap accessible ramp at Deegan Lake
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Although it may be a while before it sees some good use, there are some new additions at Deegan and Hinkle Lake Parks that recently took place. The handicap accessible fishing dock was upgraded and a new aluminum access ramp was installed, according to Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton.
WDTV
First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
wajr.com
West Milford man charged in major water loss
West Milford, W.Va. – One person has been arrested and charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
WDTV
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is decreased sales. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did...
Upshur County family loses everything in fire
A family of four lost everything in a house fire Thursday morning in Lewis County.
Bald eagle in West Virginia has wing amputated after being shot
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia found and rescued a bald eagle on New Year's Eve with a severely damaged wing.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Morgantown FD responds to utility pole fire
The Morgantown Fire Department announced that a road was closed on Tuesday due to a utility pole fire.
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
WDTV
New legislation looking to expand drinking areas in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. Guests love it, and I think it’s a great thing to be able to have downtown.”. Jillian Kelly works Gibbie’s Pub on High St. in Morgantown. She said she’s all for a proposal that would expand areas...
Southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County closed through this afternoon
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – UPDATE: Both southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County are now open. Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 will be closed from milepost 135-134.5 in Marion County from 7 AM to 1 PM this afternoon. The closure is due emergency pothole repair needed on...
Morgantown Ice Arena closing temporarily in March for repairs
On March 26, the facility will temporarily shut down for more than a year for repairs, and not everyone in the community is pleased.
WDTV
New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
Metro News
Flooding in Marshall County minor after torrential rain
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Despite a flood warning, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said the situation was mostly nuisance flooding in his county on Tuesday. “We received anywhere from two to three inches of rain in about a 44 hour period. We had widespread flooding across the county....
West Milford man charged after allegedly causing entire town’s water supply to be shut off
A man has been charged after allegedly causing an entire town's water supply to be shut off in Harrison County.
Mon County Magistrate’s Office looking to add staff, look at annual review
At the first Monongalia County Commission meeting of the year, members from the Magistrate's Office expressed their desire to add a fifth magistrate to improve their services.
WDTV
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
Here’s how much fentanyl the DEA seized in West Virginia in 2022
There were more than 379 million deadly overdoses worth of fentanyl seized in the United States in 2022, including 184,382 fake prescription pills and 316 pounds of fentanyl powder that were seized in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Police: Fetal remains found behind building in West Virginia
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
