Anmoore, WV

WDTV

Crews repair vandalized handicap accessible ramp at Deegan Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Although it may be a while before it sees some good use, there are some new additions at Deegan and Hinkle Lake Parks that recently took place. The handicap accessible fishing dock was upgraded and a new aluminum access ramp was installed, according to Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First delivery arrives for upcoming renovation of Clarksburg hotel

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A hotel on Emily Drive in Clarksburg set to begin a major renovation next month received its first delivery of materials on Wednesday. Hilton Garden Inn will be the site of a $2.9 million renovation that will begin next month. The hotel received its first delivery...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

West Milford man charged in major water loss

West Milford, W.Va. – One person has been arrested and charged after police allege he damaged water equipment that resulted in the loss of 30,000 gallons of water in the town of West Milford. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of disturbance at a...
WEST MILFORD, WV
WDTV

Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After operating about 16 months on West Main Street, Our Market Small Shops gift store is closing its doors. Owner Greg Holden said the reason is decreased sales. “We were down probably 60 percent this Christmas season over last year,” he said. “Starting out, we did...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

New business opens at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Though the last several months, a number of business at Meadowbrook Mall have announced their departure and an announcement is expected later this month for what will be the largest retailer ever to open at the mall. However, a new business arrived at the mall just...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Flooding in Marshall County minor after torrential rain

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Despite a flood warning, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said the situation was mostly nuisance flooding in his county on Tuesday. “We received anywhere from two to three inches of rain in about a 44 hour period. We had widespread flooding across the county....
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

