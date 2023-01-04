Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball hits the road for SEC showdown with Tennessee
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball (12-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) is looking to bounce back after a loss to rival Ole Miss at home on Sunday. The Bulldogs’ schedule doesn’t get any easier, though, with a trip to Tennessee next on the agenda at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before a visit from the reigning NCAA champion, No. 1 South Carolina, on Sunday.
Commercial Dispatch
After physically, mentally grueling season, what’s next for Mississippi State football?
TAMPA, Fla. — After it was over, Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett said he planned to enjoy a nap on the plane ride home, then drink a “nice beverage” of choice. Quarterback Will Rogers said he might turn his phone off for two weeks, enjoying time...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Will Zach Arnett’s stamp include a few more runs for Mississippi State?
After an impressive comeback against one of the top defenses in the country, maybe Zach Arnett’s world can stop spinning a little bit. He had no way of knowing he’d be Mississippi State’s head coach — not just the interim — when the Bulldogs were invited to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Commercial Dispatch
Trojans take off late: New Hope basketball pulls away for sweep of West Lowndes
NEW HOPE — It was a rout. New Hope boys basketball had extended a nine-point halftime lead over West Lowndes to 30 points by the third quarter and began to empty its bench. The ball was firmly in the court of the Trojans, but things were about to get wild in the fourth quarter. Among the players subbed in was senior Cole Monahan, regularly a bench player, but on Tuesday, he was the star of the show.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Jeremiah Dumas’ free throws lift Caledonia boys over Mooreville
CALEDONIA — Jeremiah Dumas made two clutch free throws late in Tuesday’s home game against Mooreville, lifting Caledonia High School to a 70-69 district win. Dumas was one of four Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures. Mason Godsey scored 17 points, Quez Barker had 14, and Tylen Simpson had 13.
Commercial Dispatch
Late rally can’t save Columbus boys from loss at Saltillo in district opener
SALTILLO — A fast start gave way to a stumbling finish, but Saltillo managed to survive its Division 1-5A opener. The Tigers, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, held off a late rally to beat Columbus 58-51 on Tuesday night. Sophomore big man Demetrius Duffy had a big game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Commercial Dispatch
Billie Elliott
VERNON, Ala. — Billie B. Elliott, 98, died Jan. 1, 2023, at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Oakes Chapel Baptist Church, with Billy Carl Sullivan and Joe Mosely officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Starkville’s Planet Fitness opening in February
Get ready to put your new year’s resolutions to get in shape to work, y’all. The new Planet Fitness is opening in Starkville on Feb. 17 in the former Gordmans building at 844 Hwy. 12 W. Project Manager Will Pelton told me construction has been underway since the...
Commercial Dispatch
Hubert Caston
George Hubert Caston died December 31, 2022, at NMMC-West Point. An interment service will be 2 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Andrews Chapel Community Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be 4 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, at First United Methodist Church. Visitation with family and friends will be 2:30-4 PM Thursday in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha will have new sheriff, tax assessor in 2024
In a year, the county is guaranteed at least a new sheriff, tax assessor, and constable, as well as two new supervisors. After two days of qualifying, contested races are already taking shape for several positions. Shank Phelps, a Republican, and Democrat John Rice have qualified for sheriff. Three-term incumbent...
Commercial Dispatch
Gary Sanders
VERNON, Ala. — Gary Sanders, 60, died Dec. 30, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point, with James Towery officiating. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Lynn Black
STARKVILLE — Lynn Parker Black, 75, died Dec. 20, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Starkville building permits: Dec. 27-Jan. 3
■ Not Listed; 223 Jackson St.; construction; James Reid. ■ Not Listed; 208 Russell St.; moving metal building; Gary Day. ■ Fye Properties, LLC; 205 S. Lafayette St.; residential construction; Donald Fye. ■ David Buys; 1107 Friar Tuck Road; addition to house; Marsha Walden. You can help your community. Quality,...
Commercial Dispatch
Dist. 1, 3 supervisor contests draw fresh faces
The doors of local courthouses had barely opened Tuesday morning before the first qualifiers for the upcoming countywide elections had flocked in and filed their papers. Already, Lowndes County will see at least two new faces on the board of supervisors when the new term begins next year as two board members will not seek new terms. So far, those two supervisor seats are the only races contested through two days of qualifying. Michael L. Brock, Kevin U. Clark and Matt Furnari are all ru.
Commercial Dispatch
City: Garbage collection stinks, time to play the field
When it comes to garbage collection, the city of Columbus has had enough of Golden Triangle Waste Services and wants out, Mayor Keith Gaskin said during a Wednesday press conference at City Hall. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and a shortage of spare parts for months now....
Commercial Dispatch
Education: SOCSD students encouraged to participate in art contest
STARKVILLE — All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District are invited to submit work to the Virtual Buzzy’s Art Contest. The deadline for submission of artwork is January 20. Students are invited to submit an original work of art. Artwork categories include...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Facebook group administrator sees forum as a way to build community
In August, Vanessa Poteet’s brother died of a brain aneurysm. He was 43. Right after it happened, Poteet said she was so focused on her grief, there wasn’t much room for extra tasks. So for the first time since she founded the Columbus MS (What’s Going On) community Facebook group in 2014, she paused all interactions from its members.
Commercial Dispatch
City of West Point building permits: Dec. 28-29
■ Debbie Shelton; 87 Gallop Road; electrical; Chestnut Enterprises. ■ Nicky Cooperwood; 6553 E. Brame Ave.; gas pressure test; Superior Services. ■ Julie and Chris Hurst; 90 Clarke St.; gas pressure test; Superior Services. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Dec. 27-29
■ Columbus Housing Authority; 2403 Barley Ave.; plumbing; Andy Stewart. ■ Jackson Square; 2003 Hwy. 45 N., suite 3; plumbing; American Plumbing. ■ Cozzie Morgan and Shetina Stewart; 2520 Fifth Ave. N.; plumbing; Eddie Shelton. ■ Jennifer Latham; 108 Brown St.; plumbing; Eddie Shelton. ■ Country Air Apartments LP; 186...
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
