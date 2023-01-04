ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Blair County student offered appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6nxK_0k2azq0500

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced that Sean Bettwy of Blair County has been offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy for the Class of 2027.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Sean currently attends Altoona Area High School and is the son of James and Shannon Bettwy.

“Badge to Badge” program provides Centre County law enforcement peer support

“Congratulations to Sean Bettwy of Blair County upon his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy for the Class of 2027. Last fall, it was my privilege to nominate Sean and to recognize his strong desire to serve our nation. Through his exemplary preparation, Sean has demonstrated a dedication to grow, lead, and serve,” Congressman Joyce said.

“The service academy appointment process is highly selective and competitive. I am thrilled that Sean has received an appointment to the U.S Naval Academy, and I commend him and his family on this great achievement.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

All prospective students wishing to attend a U.S. service academy must be nominated by a Member of Congress or another U.S. official and then are rigorously evaluated by the service academies, which determine appointments.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Blair Co. Community Action seeks volunteers for PIT count

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County Community Action program is seeking additional volunteers help with their annual PIT (Point-of-Time) count. The PIT count tallies sheltered and unsheltered homeless people on a single night in January. The goal is to get an accurate number of people to give to the Housing and Urban Development and other […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County making last push for Million Minutes initiative

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Bedford County Chamber Foundation is making one final push to complete its Million Minutes initiative. This initiative started on March 4th, 2022. The idea was to march forth into a goal of million minutes. It pledges back to volunteerism, kindness and giving back to the community. Those who’ve done service in Bedford […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

New director appointed after retirement at Altoona VA medical center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new director has been appointed at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Tuesday Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, will be the director of the medical center. Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 Director Timothy Liezert said […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Box 11 Program

A New organization in Cambria County is making an impact in the lives of first responders. Box, 11 is a community-based initiative that supports first responders in emergency situations. The group is held a meet and greet event on Wednesday in the public safety building in Johnstown to greet their new volunteers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Forty and Eight veterans group in Huntingdon needs more members

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — So many veterans organizations need more members right now, so if you’re a veteran looking to give back, you’re in luck. And one veteran group is giving back to another group that’s in desperate need of more people — nurses. The Huntingdon Forty and Eight veterans organization is doing its best […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
thebablueprint.com

Ms. Hull announces departure from Bellwood

Ms. Beth Hull, the high school and middle school choral director, officially announced her departure from Bellwood-Antis at the end of last month. Ms. Hull has worked at B-A for 8-and-a-half years and will be moving to a new teaching position at Bedford Middle School this month, with her last day being January 17.
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Grant from Firehouse Subs leads to new equipment for Windber Fire Department

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Windber Fire Department kicked off the new year by receiving new equipment designed to help reduce the increased risk of cancer firefighters face. The new set of bunker gear comes from a $24,925 grant that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gave to the Somerset County fire department. A reveal from […]
WINDBER, PA
wtae.com

Staff members injured in incident with patient at Indiana County hospital

Two hospital staff members injured a man is facing charges after an incident in Indiana County last week. State police say Shawn Lee Lyman has been charged following the incident last Friday at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The 50-year-old allegedly became combative with hospital staff members while being discharged. Police...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mount Nittany Medical Center welcomes its first born baby of 2023

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Mount Nittany Health has announced that they welcomed a new baby boy into the world moments after the New Year began. In a news release issued Monday, the State College hospital said that Solomon Allison was about 19 inches in length and weighed seven pounds and six ounces after he was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man boards Johnstown school bus, stalks students

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail after he allegedly hitched a ride on a Greater Johnstown School District bus while stalking female students. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 20-year-old Ivan Miranda, of Johnstown, allegedly got onto the school bus around 7 a.m. in the West End area of the city and rode […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

VINEGAR HILL STEPS DISCUSSED AT INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL MEETING

Maintenance of the Vinegar Hill steps was discussed at last night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. During public comment, James Watta said that he wanted to see the steps that go up 7th Street to the top of the hill maintained much like the borough’s sidewalks. Borough manager Nicole Sipos said that could now be a possibility.
INDIANA, PA
State College

Centre County Board of Commissioners gets a shake-up

BELLEFONTE — The Centre County Board of Commissioners has re-organized. In light of chair Michael Pipe’s impending resignation from the BOC, commissioner Mark Higgins took over as chair during the first meeting of 2023. Pipe will officially depart the board on Jan. 14. However, the shakeup has already begun.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy