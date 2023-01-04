Blair County student offered appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced that Sean Bettwy of Blair County has been offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy for the Class of 2027.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Sean currently attends Altoona Area High School and is the son of James and Shannon Bettwy.

“Congratulations to Sean Bettwy of Blair County upon his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy for the Class of 2027. Last fall, it was my privilege to nominate Sean and to recognize his strong desire to serve our nation. Through his exemplary preparation, Sean has demonstrated a dedication to grow, lead, and serve,” Congressman Joyce said.

“The service academy appointment process is highly selective and competitive. I am thrilled that Sean has received an appointment to the U.S Naval Academy, and I commend him and his family on this great achievement.”

All prospective students wishing to attend a U.S. service academy must be nominated by a Member of Congress or another U.S. official and then are rigorously evaluated by the service academies, which determine appointments.

