North Dakota State

ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities

BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization

This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term.  The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in Minnesota for adults over 21. Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a recovery center for addicts from drugs and alcohol. The faith based program serves both men and women. Executive Director David Hunter and his organization has a strong stance about this marijuana legislation and impact on people.
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later

Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.
N.D. Attorney General Wants Tougher Sentencing On Some Crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says a mandatory minimum bill is needed to set tougher jail and prison sentences as violent crime continues to escalate. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the state capitol, Wrigley said many criminals who are convicted of dangerous...
Human trafficking in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Follow outdoors bills with North Dakota Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world. In order to follow these bills and help […]
