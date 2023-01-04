Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Gambling, State of the State, the new legislative session, and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller
MINOT, N.D. — Tammy Miller went from being the CEO of a major, Fargo-based corporation, to the COO of Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration, and now to Burgum’s lieutenant governor, tasked with presiding over the state senate this legislative session. She joined this episode of Plain Talk to...
valleynewslive.com
Ethics Commission proposes oversight of nearly 9,000 additional state employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 9,000 state employees could soon find themselves under the jurisdiction of the North Dakota Ethics Commission. A new bill introduced Friday would expand the Ethics Commission’s oversight to include employees of the executive branch. As it stands, the Commission only has oversight of elected and appointed officials in the Legislative and Executive branches, legislative branch employees, members of the Governor’s Cabinet and members of the Ethics Commission.
KFYR-TV
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization
This week DFL lawmakers rolled out the 243-page marijuana legalization bill they hope to pass in the current legislative term. The measure shares many similarities with legalization frameworks already in place in the 21 other states that have allowed recreational marijuana use since the first measures passed in Colorado and Washington more than a decade […] The post DFL marijuana bill a Minnesotan twist on legalization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
valleynewslive.com
Marijuana legalization is expected to be a major issue this session
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota DFL lawmakers have unveiled their latest effort to legalize recreational adult-use cannabis in Minnesota for adults over 21. Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a recovery center for addicts from drugs and alcohol. The faith based program serves both men and women. Executive Director David Hunter and his organization has a strong stance about this marijuana legislation and impact on people.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum: North Dakota will become "first state in the nation" to offer internet access to all citizens
(Fargo, ND) -- During his state of the state address Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum talked about efforts aimed at providing Internet access to everyone in the state. "We do continue to make strides towards our goal of being the first state in the nation to reach 100 percent of our citizens with fast, reliable broadband," Burgum.
ND weekly COVID cases total 593, up 41 from last week
New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have increased from the previous week, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday.
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
The philanthropist giving away millions in North Dakota
To kick off 2023, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. People love to read positive and uplifting stories that may inspire them.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
hot967.fm
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later
Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
KFYR-TV
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.
kvrr.com
N.D. Attorney General Wants Tougher Sentencing On Some Crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says a mandatory minimum bill is needed to set tougher jail and prison sentences as violent crime continues to escalate. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the state capitol, Wrigley said many criminals who are convicted of dangerous...
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is not just a big city problem. People across North Dakota are exploited for labor and sex. Since 2016, the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has helped around 650 people break away from traffickers. Your News Leader spoke with a human rights advocate at the 31:8 Project and has more for Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
Follow outdoors bills with North Dakota Game and Fish
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world. In order to follow these bills and help […]
