Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
KARE
Plane slips off taxiway at MSP
Abby Van Meveren captured video of crews responding after a plane slipped off the runway at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
'A little bump at the end': Passengers react to airplane skidding into snow
MINNEAPOLIS — There are new details surfacing about the Delta airplane that skidded off the taxiway after safely landing at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Tuesday night. Cell phone video shows its nose gear went off the pavement around 6:40 p.m. after arriving from Cabo San Lucas with...
Jet Slides Off End Of Taxiway Amid Icy Conditions At Minnesota Airport
147 passengers were on board at the time.
fox9.com
Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
fox9.com
Ground stop at MSP Airport now lifted after heavy snow and ice Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A ground stop that was ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snow falling across the region has been lifted. The FAA issued a ground stop from 1:10 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, noting the probability it is extended is 30-60%. FOX...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
fox9.com
Minneapolis passes on snow emergency, leading residents to dig out Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Grab your shovels. The City of Minneapolis did not declare a snow emergency with this two-day storm, which is good news for those who may have gotten towed. But it will lead to many having to dig out their vehicles after snowplows plowed them in. FOX...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
fox9.com
Only in Minnesota: Man bikes through winter storm
FOX 9's Bill Keller caught up with a man who was biking — or rather, walking his bicycle — Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. The area picked up nearly 5 inches of snow on Tuesday, and snow continued to fall Wednesday, with another several inches expected.
fox9.com
Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394
VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
fox9.com
Minnesota drivers hand-shovel Highway 100 to clear traffic jam
Best video of the snowy day! Minnesota drivers came together with shovels to clear snow from the on-ramp to Highway 100 at Excelsior Blvd in St. Louis Park.
Should Minneapolis shovel for its residents?
MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis. If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan."You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Deadly apartment fire overnight in Minneapolis
Crews were dispatched to the blaze on the first floor of a multi-story building on the 15-hundred block of Portland Avenue just south of downtown.
Storm dumps 14" of snow on the Twin Cities
Shovelers across the Twin Cities are waking up to a peak Minnesota problem Thursday morning: We're running out of places to put all this damn snow. What's happening: The latest winter storm system dumped another 14.9 inches — more than an average January's worth of snow — at MSP Airport over two days.
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Twin Cities sees snowiest start to winter in 30 years
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you feel like we've had a snowier-than-usual winter, you'd be correct. In fact, it's the snowiest start to winter the Twin Cities has seen in 30 years. And just four days into the month, we've already had our snowiest January in five years. KARE...
Comments / 0