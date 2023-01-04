MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis. If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan."You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to...

