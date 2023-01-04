ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Minneapolis snow emergency day 2, side streets remain messy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As Minneapolis enters the second day of the delayed snow emergency following a storm that saw snow totals surpass 14 inches, side streets remain messy. Day two of the snow emergency means no parking starting at 8 a.m. on the even side of the street on both sides of all parkways.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Huge January snowstorm among the largest on record for Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another large storm rolled across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week, dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow

FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Only in Minnesota: Man bikes through winter storm

FOX 9's Bill Keller caught up with a man who was biking — or rather, walking his bicycle — Wednesday morning in Minneapolis. The area picked up nearly 5 inches of snow on Tuesday, and snow continued to fall Wednesday, with another several inches expected.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394

VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Should Minneapolis shovel for its residents?

MINNEAPOLIS – Many took advantage of the break in the storm Tuesday to shovel out their sidewalks in Minneapolis. If you didn't know, you could be billed if the city is forced to do it for you. But there's a renewed push to take the shovel or snow blower out of your hands and make it the city's responsibility.When the snow falls, sidewalk clearing follows for Minneapolis resident Michael Bevan."You have to do it, it's part of life," Bevan said.Bevan got out to clear his steps, his sidewalk and those of his neighbors. Hearing there's a push for the city to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Storm dumps 14" of snow on the Twin Cities

Shovelers across the Twin Cities are waking up to a peak Minnesota problem Thursday morning: We're running out of places to put all this damn snow. What's happening: The latest winter storm system dumped another 14.9 inches — more than an average January's worth of snow — at MSP Airport over two days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

