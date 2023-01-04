Read full article on original website
Allegan County Board elects chair, vice chair, and road commissioners
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Board of Commissioners have elected Commissioner Jim Storey of Holland as its chairperson and Commissioner Dean Kapenga of Hamilton as its vice chair during organizational meeting. According to a news released dated Thursday, January 5, the board also elected former county...
First “Coffee with Council” Session Tonight Ahead of Holland City Council Meeting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – The first major step towards formulating a spending plan for Fiscal 2024 by the City of Holland is tonight. Beginning at 5 PM in Council Chambers at Holland City Hall (270 S. River Ave.), residents and other stakeholders can meet with council members and other municipal leaders to express their thoughts on what direction the Tulip City takes, beginning on July 1st. This first of two “Coffee with Council” sessions this week, this one for an hour ahead of the scheduled council business meeting, replaces the Christmas season reception hosted by Mayor Nathan Bocks.
Holland Police Log January 4-5, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Teen Hurt in Collision North of Zeeland
BLENDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 4, 2023) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a two-vehicle collided north of Zeeland on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Eric DeBoer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Port Sheldon Street and 84th Avenue just before 3 PM. That was where the man, driving his vehicle eastbound, tried to go around a slower SUV ahead of him. However, that slower vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Holland man who apparently was unaware of the passing vehicle to his left, turned left and slammed into the teen’s vehicle, sending it into a culvert nearby.
Van Buren County New Year’s Eve shooting victims identified, suspect to be arraigned today
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men shot and killed at a New Year’s Eve party in Lawrence. 40-year-old Jason McCreary of Sutter Creek, California was shot in the head and died at the scene, and 35-year-old David Reed of Waverly Township died at a hospital from several gunshot wounds to the back.
