Greenacres, FL

sassafrass
1d ago

If they put this much thought into a job they wouldn't have to steal from the hardworking citizens. thieves are truly the destruction of our country. get a job if you want makeup!

cbs12.com

Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Suspects Rob 2 People at Gunpoint

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Dec. 24, 2022. The City of Margate was the victim of Theft- City Property on 12/18/22. A generator (Christmas Lights) from the median of Southgate Blvd and S. State Road 7 was stolen. The approximate value was $339.
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MISSING: WHERE IS BOCA RATON MAN?

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man MIssing Since New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is missing and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from anyone with information about where he might be. Vladislav Golovachskenko […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
cbs12.com

Multiple vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Roads are closed following a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach. On Jan. 4, a three-car crash happened on Dixie Highway. Southbound lanes on Dixie Highway are closed at Gardenia. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, traffic is being rerouted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

