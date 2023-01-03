Read full article on original website
Dolly Parton Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Dolly Parton to learn more about the award-winning country music star.
'Call Me Kat': Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan in Surprise Video Appearance
Call Me Kat said a final goodbye to Leslie Jordan during Thursday's emotional episode, which featured a surprise appearance by Dolly Parton to pay tribute to the late actor. Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. The actor and comedian had completed work on eight episodes of the show's third season at the time of his death and was slated to film episode nine the week of his death. Following the news, the cast and producers of the Fox series released a statement in which they shared that they will be "taking time to grieve" the loss of Jordan as well as celebrate his life and the "many gifts" he gave to them and the world.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Claiming He Snubbed Him on New Year's Eve
The drama between Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest is raging on. The men continued their quasi-feud this week, when the Live With Kelly and Ryan host claimed that the Bravo star snubbed him during their competing New Year's Eve specials. Cohen co-hosted CNN's Dec. 31 show with Anderson Cooper, while Seacrest led ABC's broadcast.
Tish Cyrus Rings in New Year With 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell Following Ex Billy Ray Cyrus' Engagement
New Year, new love! Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life and decided to share him with her Instagram followers. Tish and her boyfriend, Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, attended her daughter, Miley Cyrus', New Year's Eve party together. The couple showed off some PDA on the red...
Steven Spielberg Gushes Over His Working Relationship with Michelle Williams (Exclusive)
A match made in movie heaven! Steven Spielberg has nothing but love and praise for getting to work with Michelle Williams in his latest acclaimed project, The Fabelmans. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the filmmaker and the acclaimed actress on the red carpet at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday, and they reflected on their working relationship while creating the very personal project.
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
Viola Davis Details Filming in South Africa, Seeing Her Dreams Come True (Exclusive)
For Viola Davis, getting the chance to embody the powerful and intimidating figure unlike any she's played before, was a dream come true!. The actress walked the red carpet, alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards on Thursday -- where she was honored with the Chairman’s Award -- and she reflected to ET's Denny Directo on when she truly felt that the years of prepping and planning to star in The Woman King had been worth it.
'Tough as Nails' Host Phil Keoghan on Why He and His Wife Louise Work So Well Together (Exclusive)
As Phil Keoghan gears up for a new season of Tough as Nails, which returns Wednesday for season 4, he's taking a moment to give credit to his wife, Louise, who has served as his longtime producing partner, for being an integral part of his success. "As you know, nothing...
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
Zach Braff Posts Sweet Message to Ex Florence Pugh on Her Birthday
Zach Braff had an sweet message for his ex-girlfriend, Florence Pugh. In honor of the Don’t Worry Darling star’s 27th birthday on Tuesday, Braff shared a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday, legend," the 47-year-old actor captioned a picture of Pugh sitting over the...
Ariana Grande Joins the 'Drag Race' Panel in First Look at Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)
Thank Ru, next! It's almost time for the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, and only ET has your first look at Ariana Grande's return to the judges' table!. The "7 Rings" singer joins host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.
'You People' Trailer: Jonah Hill and Lauren London Meet the In-Laws
Jonah Hill and Lauren London are meeting the in-laws in You People, the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Hill, who wrote the script with Barris, stars as Ezra, a man desperate for a relationship, who finds the woman of his dreams in London's Amira. However, the problem comes when Ezra decides to propose, and has to face Amira's parents, Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long).
'Truth Be Told' Season 3 Trailer: Gabrielle Union Joins Octavia Spencer to Find Missing Young Black Girls
Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for season 3 of its award-winning series, Truth Be Told, giving fans a first look at the anthology's timely story for its new installment. Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and based on Kathleen Barber's novel, While You Were Sleeping, the streaming series taps into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer reprises her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, whose frustration with the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls leads her to become embroiled in the investigation.
