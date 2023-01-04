Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers Camden, explains where we go from here. After three days of voting, the United States Congress still has no speaker of the House. The Republican stalemate continues with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failing to sway his opponents. That comes even after making another new round of compromises with the group of far-right members who are denying him the majority vote. The current Congress is making history as the first one in a hundred years to go through at least nine rounds of voting before electing a speaker.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO