Arkansas State

NBC News

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won re-election, recount confirms

An automatic recount confirmed that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won her bid for re-election, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening. NBC News’ Decision Desk has projected Boebert, a far-right lawmaker, the winner of the House race against her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch. The recount found a four-vote difference from November’s result, with Boebert getting 546 more votes than Frisch.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday

Redistricting commissioners voted unanimously Monday to assign 25 “holdover senators” to new districts following the passage of the tentative senate district pairings last week. The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission assigned senators who were elected in 2022 and will serve the final two years of their four-year term in the district assigned by the commission. […] The post Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
njspotlightnews.org

GOP lead House fails to elect a speaker on third day of turmoil

Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers Camden, explains where we go from here. After three days of voting, the United States Congress still has no speaker of the House. The Republican stalemate continues with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failing to sway his opponents. That comes even after making another new round of compromises with the group of far-right members who are denying him the majority vote. The current Congress is making history as the first one in a hundred years to go through at least nine rounds of voting before electing a speaker.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: House reconvenes as historic speaker vote drags into third day

House lawmakers are convening for their third day of leadership elections, with members bracing for a seventh round of roll-call votes, and possibly more, to elect their next speaker and get the 118th Congress underway. The House adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday without selecting a speaker as no...
The Albany Herald

Warnock sworn in for first full six-year term

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., took the oath of office Wednesday to begin his first six-year term representing Georgians in the United States Senate. Warnock was previously elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s term following Isakson’s resignation.
GEORGIA STATE

