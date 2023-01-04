Read full article on original website
Bill Waller Jr. ‘strongly considering’ a primary challenge of Gov. Tate Reeves
Bill Waller Jr., the former chief justice of the Supreme Court and son of a former governor, is “strongly considering” challenging Gov. Tate Reeves in the 2023 Republican primary. Waller’s entrance into the governor’s race would rattle the state’s political environment and set up a dramatic rematch of...
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won re-election, recount confirms
An automatic recount confirmed that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won her bid for re-election, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening. NBC News’ Decision Desk has projected Boebert, a far-right lawmaker, the winner of the House race against her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch. The recount found a four-vote difference from November’s result, with Boebert getting 546 more votes than Frisch.
Outgoing Rep. Peter Meijer issues parting warning to Republicans
Outgoing Michigan Republican Congressman Peter Meijer warns that by embracing conspiracy theories, the right is giving Democrats a "tangible advantage" with voters.
Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday
Redistricting commissioners voted unanimously Monday to assign 25 “holdover senators” to new districts following the passage of the tentative senate district pairings last week. The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission assigned senators who were elected in 2022 and will serve the final two years of their four-year term in the district assigned by the commission. […] The post Redistricting commission assigns holdover senators ahead of hearing Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
New Jersey Globe
With 2023 legislative elections fast approaching, who isn’t running for re-election?
On Tuesday, State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey) announced that he won’t seek re-election to the State Senate this year, bringing a three-decade career in the legislature to an end. He joins a small but growing cohort of state legislators who are retiring from their seats in 2023. Some are...
njspotlightnews.org
GOP lead House fails to elect a speaker on third day of turmoil
Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers Camden, explains where we go from here. After three days of voting, the United States Congress still has no speaker of the House. The Republican stalemate continues with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failing to sway his opponents. That comes even after making another new round of compromises with the group of far-right members who are denying him the majority vote. The current Congress is making history as the first one in a hundred years to go through at least nine rounds of voting before electing a speaker.
Washington Examiner
WATCH LIVE: House reconvenes as historic speaker vote drags into third day
House lawmakers are convening for their third day of leadership elections, with members bracing for a seventh round of roll-call votes, and possibly more, to elect their next speaker and get the 118th Congress underway. The House adjourned shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday without selecting a speaker as no...
Warnock sworn in for first full six-year term
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., took the oath of office Wednesday to begin his first six-year term representing Georgians in the United States Senate. Warnock was previously elected to the U.S. Senate in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the late U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson’s term following Isakson’s resignation.
Following the 2022 elections, more Americans now live in a Democratic trifecta than a Republican trifecta
As a result of the 2022 elections, a greater percentage of Americans now live in a Democratic state government trifecta than in a Republican trifecta. Once all newly elected officials take office, 41.7% of Americans will live in a state with a Democratic trifecta, 39.6% in a state with a Republican trifecta, and 18.8% in a state with divided government.
DC laws in remain limbo, local leaders frustrated by House stalemate
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The House of Representatives remains at a standstill, unable to elect a new speaker. While this is a headache for legislators on the Hill, it presents a unique problem for DC government. Ward 1 Coucilmember Brianne Nadeau is frustrated not only as a member of local government but as a […]
