(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that the second annual WinterFest in Detroit will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 this year.The family-friendly winter event will be at the Adams Butzel Complex, located at 10500 Lyndon Street, from noon to 4 p.m."Detroiters expect great recreation programming and we are happy to provide it by making WinterFest an annual event," said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "We are making it bigger and better this year and invite residents to experience Fun in the D at one of Detroit's premier recreation complexes." Here are some of the activities the event will feature: free ice skating at the Jack Adams Ice ArenaDetroit Red Wings hockey demosfigure skating demos horse and carriage rides food trucks Wintercade gaming zoneFrozen Forest with Elsa and other Disney characters from the movieAccording to a release, since Detroit Parks & Recreation began holding events again after the pandemic, more than 15,000 people have attended. Officials say 2,000 people are expected to attend this years WinterFest event.For more information on WinterFest, visit here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO