Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Westland’s Eloise Asylum to be transformed into hotel, restaurant with $4M renovation
Eloise Asylum, Metro Detroit’s former psychiatric hospital-turned-haunted attraction, is once again undergoing major changes. The historic Westland property will be transformed into a hotel and restaurant in a $4 million renovation project.
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
Get free tapas, tacos throughout January at this Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant is hoping to attract customers with one of everybody’s favorite things — free food. Havana Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, 207 N. Main St., is offering certain dishes for free from 4-6 p.m. every day in January in an attempt to get more people in the door, said Nick Habbert, a managing partner of the restaurant and cigar lounge.
Detroit News
Bedrock's move into East Riverfront builds buzz for Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — When the City of Detroit laid out its vision for the East Riverfront five years ago, officials' wish list included community space, infrastructure upgrades and additional housing. The area between Jefferson Avenue and the river has seen some progress thanks to ongoing efforts of the Detroit Riverfront...
chevydetroit.com
Classic Steakhouses in the D
There is no shortage of steakhouses in Metro Detroit, nearly every city has a variation of one. But there’s something special about stepping inside a traditional steakhouse. Everything from the menu to the experience is meant to be top-tier, leaving you feeling like you just had the best meal of your entire life. If you’re into steakhouses, you have to make plans to have dinner at one of these incredible restaurants.
Detroit Parks & Recreation to hold WinterFest in Detroit on January 14
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that the second annual WinterFest in Detroit will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 this year.The family-friendly winter event will be at the Adams Butzel Complex, located at 10500 Lyndon Street, from noon to 4 p.m."Detroiters expect great recreation programming and we are happy to provide it by making WinterFest an annual event," said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure, City of Detroit. "We are making it bigger and better this year and invite residents to experience Fun in the D at one of Detroit's premier recreation complexes." Here are some of the activities the event will feature: free ice skating at the Jack Adams Ice ArenaDetroit Red Wings hockey demosfigure skating demos horse and carriage rides food trucks Wintercade gaming zoneFrozen Forest with Elsa and other Disney characters from the movieAccording to a release, since Detroit Parks & Recreation began holding events again after the pandemic, more than 15,000 people have attended. Officials say 2,000 people are expected to attend this years WinterFest event.For more information on WinterFest, visit here.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
fox2detroit.com
East side Detroit party store hires private security for parking lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A recent tragedy has highlighted one thing for a business owner in Detroit - he needs to do more to keep his customers safe. At Inner City Liquor on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit, the owner has hired security for the parking lot. "What I had...
Detroit News
Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin
Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced Tuesday that the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly...
Detroit’s WinterFest 2023 back with 1-day family-friendly, free event: What to know
For one day only, immerse yourself in a Detroit winter wonderland during WinterFest 2023 — with an array of indoor and outdoor activities. Presented by Detroit Parks and Recreation, WinterFest will return for its second year from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 14. The event it will be located at Adams Butzel...
Gretchen Valade, Carhartt heiress and noted philanthropist, dies at 97
A statement released by Carhartt Inc. said Valade died peacefully at her home on December 30, surrounded by her family.
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan
A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
Michigan’s Last Brick-and-Mortar Sears Store to Close for Good
The last brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store in Michigan is closing. Sears used to be such a huge part of American life. Unfortunately, Sears will become just another memory. The last standing brick-and-mortar Sears Hometown Store will soon be closing. Fenton Township, Michigan is home to the final store in the...
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
thelascopress.com
Another New Restaurant Coming to Fenton
Who does not like a good steak on occasion? When you think of a thick juicy grilled steak, do you associate Texas with producing some of the best beef in the country? If you have eaten at a Texas Roadhouse, it would be easy to make that kind of connection.
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
This Foreclosed Detroit Castle is a Total Steal at Less Than a Half Mil
There's something royal about being the king or queen of your castle, even if it's just metaphorically, right? But this Detroit home, built to resemble a 19th-century castle in the United Kingdom, will make someone feel like an actual king or queen. According to the listing, there's currently an offer...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
HometownLife.com
Find a different route: 10 Mile between Haggerty, Meadowbrook in Novi closing for months
Those who regularly drive 10 Mile Road in eastern Novi will want to make finding a new route one of their New Year's resolutions. The Road Commission for Oakland County will close 10 Mile between Haggerty and Meadowbrook roads to traffic going in both directions. The closure, which is to replace two culverts along the road, will remain in place through mid-April. That closure is expected to start Jan. 5.
Comments / 1