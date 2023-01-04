ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PWP1_0k2az9ZR00

Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious and bleeding.

Jamal Dean, 9, was fatally struck by a vehicle near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center along Cleveland Avenue, authorities said.

“The little boy, he’s just lying here just bleeding. He’s unconscious. It’s a lot of blood,” a 911 caller told dispatch.

Atlanta police said they were called to an area near the recreation center at about 6:40 p.m. and found the boy in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Authorities said the boy was hit while in the road. A witness said the child had just gotten out of a vehicle.

“The lady let the baby out and a car came from behind another car ... and hit this baby,” she told dispatchers.

According to 911 callers, the child was struck by a red or orange pickup truck. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but police have not publicly identified the vehicle or driver involved.

As witnesses waited for authorities to arrive at the scene, one said she saw the child briefly move, but the amount of blood indicated the injuries were serious.

“When I was just looking at him, he moved. His mom was bending over him. He had moved his leg a little bit, but I don’t quite know,” she said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family desperate for answers 2 years after man was killed outside of lounge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since DeAndre Houston was killed outside of Encore Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta while walking to his car. The case is still being investigated. Houston’s family gathered on Saturday for a memorial to remember the 29-year-old and to urge...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

70-year-old dies after being hit by car on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a 70-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-75 south near Pryor Road and I-85 south on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 south near I-85 south around 7:28 a.m. According to officials,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body camera video shows Atlanta police chase, arrest carjacking suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers arrested two teenagers, who investigators suspect committed an armed carjacking on Dec. 27. Officials said crime suppression officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen car, but the suspects jumped out and ran through a neighborhood. One officer used a stun gun...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Head-on crash kills 2 on busy DeKalb County road, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Two people died after a head-on crash on a busy DeKalb County road Saturday afternoon, police said. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in Stone Mountain in reference to the crash. When police got there, both drivers had sustained critical injuries and were then rushed to the hospital, where they later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Missing Atlanta 11-year-old boy found

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Marlon Williams has been found,. ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old boy. Marlon Williams was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 on the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Anyone with information should...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Missing: Young man last seen on Thursday, police searching

ATLANTA — Officers in Clayton County are searching for a missing 18-year-old that hasn't been seen since Thursday. The department sent officers out on Friday to collect information about the young man's disappearance. Marquis Clay left a residence on the 600 block of Briarhill Lane in Riverdale around 11 a.m. on January 5. No one has heard from him since.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy