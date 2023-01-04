911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center

Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious and bleeding.

Jamal Dean, 9, was fatally struck by a vehicle near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center along Cleveland Avenue, authorities said.

“The little boy, he’s just lying here just bleeding. He’s unconscious. It’s a lot of blood,” a 911 caller told dispatch.

Atlanta police said they were called to an area near the recreation center at about 6:40 p.m. and found the boy in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Authorities said the boy was hit while in the road. A witness said the child had just gotten out of a vehicle.

“The lady let the baby out and a car came from behind another car ... and hit this baby,” she told dispatchers.

According to 911 callers, the child was struck by a red or orange pickup truck. Investigators were able to determine that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, but police have not publicly identified the vehicle or driver involved.

As witnesses waited for authorities to arrive at the scene, one said she saw the child briefly move, but the amount of blood indicated the injuries were serious.

“When I was just looking at him, he moved. His mom was bending over him. He had moved his leg a little bit, but I don’t quite know,” she said.

