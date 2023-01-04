BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Buy now, pay later gives you a third payment option. When you want to make a larger purchase such as an HD TV or a sofa, there are two options that come to mind: cash/debit or credit. However, more and more retailers are offering a third way to buy. Buy now, pay later is not the same as purchasing with credit. If a retailer offers this option, you can make a purchase and pay in installments with no interest accruing.

2 DAYS AGO