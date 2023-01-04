ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

FOX 61

$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut wedding expo comes to Hartford Jan. 7 and 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brides-to-be will have an opportunity to shop for the big day at the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Connecticut Convention Center. The event, organized by Jenks Productions, is the largest bridal and...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge

As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut officials react to death of state Rep. Quentin Williams

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut officials are mourning the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9, Cromwell Thursday morning. Following the death of Williams, various legislative meetings have been canceled as well. Williams' colleagues released statements expressing their grief throughout the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury

UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
DANBURY, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens in New Haven, Connecticut

Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion throughout New England with the grand opening of its newest hotel in Connecticut: the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. o commemorate the grand opening of New Haven's latest hotel, which officially opened in September,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT

What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
