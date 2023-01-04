Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
trumbulltimes.com
Realtor.com predicts this CT metro as the No. 1 housing market in the United States for 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Realtor.com recently released its “Top 10 Markets 2023” report and named the Hartford metropolitan area No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at sales and price growth to demonstrate why it thinks each top 10 market...
trumbulltimes.com
Two CT metros on Redfin’s ‘U.S. Housing Markets Likely to Hold Up Best in 2023’
Hartford and New Haven metro areas are among the U.S. markets expected to hold up best in 2023, according to a new report from Redfin. Real estate company Redfin releases a year-ahead market report on trends it anticipates seeing and markets it predicts to perform well. The 10 predicted markets...
Hartford Housing Market Ranks First Nationwide For Projected Growth In 2023: Report
According to a brand-new report, two housing markets in New England, one in Connecticut and the other in Massachusetts, are among the Top 10 nationwide positioned for growth in 2023. Roughly 23 percent of housing inventory is affordable at the median income level in the Top 10 metros across the...
$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — Check your Powerball tickets this morning! One person who bought a lucky ticket in Connecticut won $2 million from Powerball. The ticket was bought at Cumberland Farms, 1101 Post Road in Fairfield. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing jackpot winning numbers were 12-32-56-67-68-26. Powerball reported no jackpot winners.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut wedding expo comes to Hartford Jan. 7 and 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brides-to-be will have an opportunity to shop for the big day at the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Connecticut Convention Center. The event, organized by Jenks Productions, is the largest bridal and...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
Ooops! Fifth Largest Mall in Connecticut Sold Without First Selectman’s Knowledge
As 2022 came in for a landing, a Paris-based company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, wrapped up the sale of all its United States malls. According to chainstoreage.com, the company reported that on December 30, the deal of the Westfield Trumbull Mall and Westfield South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, NY, was finalized for a total of $196 million. The buyer was a commercial real estate investment firm.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
Connecticut officials react to death of state Rep. Quentin Williams
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut officials are mourning the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9, Cromwell Thursday morning. Following the death of Williams, various legislative meetings have been canceled as well. Williams' colleagues released statements expressing their grief throughout the...
Ponderosa Steakhouse Needs to Come Back to Danbury
UPDATE as of 1/3/23 4:30 PM: The source was unfortunately incorrect and FAT Brands says they will not be opening in the near future. Since 2017, FAT Brands has owned Ponderosa Steakhouse. While we are always looking to build upon our presence, there are no active plans to open in Chicopee and West Springfield, MA with the JK Polk Investment Group. To date, the global franchising company has had no affiliation with the JK Polk Investment Group.
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
South Windsor residents concerned reval might raise property taxes
SOUTH WINDSOR — Many residents are concerned that the town’s recent property revaluation might significantly increase their taxes, leading them to petition Town Hall for relief. Town Councilwoman Erica Evans questioned Tuesday night what could be done to reduce the burden. Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said the current...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens in New Haven, Connecticut
Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion throughout New England with the grand opening of its newest hotel in Connecticut: the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. o commemorate the grand opening of New Haven's latest hotel, which officially opened in September,...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
Iconic Hartford Seafood Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
One of the largest seafood restaurants in Connecticut has just announced their permanent closure on social media. This one really hurts, it's has been one of my favorite restaurants since they opened almost 30 years ago. The Chowder Pot is located right off I-91/Rt.5 at 165 Brainard Road in Hartford,...
CT Eatery Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years In Business
An iconic restaurant in Connecticut will soon permanently close after nearly 30 years in business.The Chowder Pot of Hartford is set to close in the coming months, the business announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3.The owners said the building is "showing its age" after many years of functioning as various …
Japanese restaurants' part owner sentenced to prison for $2 million tax fraud scheme
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The part owner of several restaurants in Connecticut was sentenced to prison for operating an extensive tax fraud scheme that involved Connecticut and Massachusetts restaurants that he operated. William Chen, 49, of West Hartford was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by a year...
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
