Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
everout.com
The Top 38 Events in Portland This Week: Jan 3-8, 2023
2023 is off to a sexy and scintillating start, with must-see events from Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Bish Where? and from Sofi Tukker to O-Shogatsu Festival: Japanese New Year. Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
How to Save Portland
Now is the moment for Portland to shake things up. You can practically taste the appetite for change in the air. In the past year, Portland voters have approved a complete overhaul of city government, combining several reforms into a recipe that’s never been cooked up anywhere else. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is trying something nearly everyone scoffed at: moving people now sleeping on the streets into 250-capacity encampments.
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall
Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
Where to Eat This Week
959 SE Division St., #100, 971-357-8020, barpalomar.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday. In September, longtime Portland chef Ricky Bella took charge of the burners in Palomar’s kitchen, reigniting the space by weaving the flavors of his Mexican American heritage with the restaurant’s Cuban staples. It’s best to bounce around all sections of the tight, one-page menu, but there is one nonnegotiable appetizer. Ceviche de camarones, made with leche de tigre, gets its richness from avocado, its texture from cucumber, and tart acid from diced pineapple.
Some Lucky Portlanders Began Their Year Deep in a Fern Gully
If in the cold light of New Year’s Day the resolution to “spend more time in nature” seems easier said than done, Tryon Creek State Natural Area is, thankfully for Portlanders, a mere 15-minute drive from the city, making a stroll through the woods a more accessible goal.
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
Murmurs: Portland Restaurateur Terminates Lease of Ghost Kitchen
PORTLAND RESTAURATEUR TERMINATES LEASE OF GHOST KITCHEN: In December, WW wrote about two men with felony convictions running a “ghost kitchen” in the old Pok Pok building in Slabtown, from which they advertised over 75 distinct “virtual restaurants” on food delivery apps. Much of the food between the brands at Homage Industrial Kitchen is the same, according to owner John Wirtz, who spoke with WW in early December. Wirtz was convicted of raping a 14-year old girl in 2018. His chief financial officer is Seth Thayres, a former Salem cop convicted of stealing over $30,000 from businesses with an accomplice in 2019. On Jan. 2, WW reported that Wirtz had told employees the company would be filing for bankruptcy this week. And on Jan. 3, WW learned that building owner and local restaurateur Scott Dolich terminated Homage’s lease and that the building would be available for rent in early February. Dolich declined to say when and why he terminated the lease. Meanwhile, five other people who worked at the kitchen have filed wage complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries since WW’s Dec. 15 story. That makes for a total of 15 complaints in 18 months.
Sloan’s Tavern Is Remembered Fondly by Former Regulars and Employees Following Its Closure
Although the best-known feature of Sloan’s Tavern is the semi truck cab jutting out of the front exterior wall, it’s easy enough for even veteran patrons to remember that the beloved watering hole only ever came about as an afterthought. “We’ve had the tavern 43 years,” recalls Shirley...
Gun Homicides Continue to Rise. Smother Likely Shooters With Attention.
Problem: Gun homicides continue to rise. Idea: Smother likely shooters with attention. In 2012, Oakland, a city beset by shootings, tried an experiment. With the help of outside consultants, police identified 400 people responsible for most of the city’s homicides—mainly members of local gangs. The city set up...
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Thank You, Portland!
Two hundred thirty-five of the finest nonprofits in the area thank you for your tremendous support through WW’s Give!Guide. This is another reminder that none of us should ever underestimate the goodness and generosity of Portlanders (and many others). As of midnight on Dec. 31, Give!Guide, presented by Morel...
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
Portland Suffered Weather Whiplash in 2022 as We Hit New Records for Heat, Rain, Snow and Drought
If 2022 becomes the norm weatherwise, we’re all going to need more gear. The year started with the wettest spring on record, then brought the hottest, driest August. December’s wind felled trees and iced streets. That cold snap didn’t set a record, according to the National Weather Service, but it felt that way after a baking autumn.
Portland Ghost Kitchen Owner Tells Employees His Company Will File for Bankruptcy
The owner of a “ghost kitchen” that advertises over 75 brands on food delivery apps and prepares food in the old Pok Pok building in Northwest Portland told his employees in a Saturday message that the company would be filing for bankruptcy this week. John Wirtz wrote the...
Person Set Fire to Century-Old Portland Church on Orders from Voices in Their Head, Court Records Say
The person accused of setting a three-alarm fire Jan. 3 that destroyed the vacant, 117-year-old Portland Korean Church walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center the next morning to “take credit” for the blaze. Cameron Storer, 27, allegedly told investigators that they suffer from schizophrenia and set fire...
City Will Tear Down 117-Year-Old Church Gutted by Fire
Four days into a new year, Portland is down one vacant building. Portland Fire & Rescue announced this afternoon that the City Engineer’s Office has approved the immediate demolition of the former Portland Korean Church, which stood from 1905 until last night, when it was gutted by a three-alarm fire.
We Asked New Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson About Homelessness and Budget Priorities
Two days before she took office as the newest Multnomah County chair, we sat down with Jessica Vega Pederson in her new office on the sixth floor of the county building in Southeast Portland. The topic: homelessness. We asked Pederson about Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to set up six mega-tent...
City Council Bureau Assignments for the New Year Provide Some Surprising Reshuffles
Mayor Ted Wheeler this week decided on a major shakeup of city bureaus after the swearing in of the newest city commissioner, Rene Gonzalez. Wheeler said in November he would reshuffle bureaus to streamline “service areas” while the city transitions to a new form of government over the next two years.
