Read full article on original website
Related
westernslopenow.com
Avalon Theatre celebrates its centennial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— We were joined by Artrageous and Bryan Wade from the Avalon Theatre Foundation. Who are working together to celebrate the Avalon’s 100th anniversary.
westernslopenow.com
D51 January Golden Apple Award: Saprina Tiede
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Math, science, reading, writing, and social studies. There’s a lot to learn in the 4th grade. Our January D51 Golden Apple Winner, Saprina Tiede at Dos Rios Elementary, makes sure the students in her class master all the subjects. Mrs. Tiede loves teaching...
westernslopenow.com
Colorado funeral home owner sentenced in body sales case
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under...
Comments / 0