dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptopotato.com

US Regulators Warn Local Banks About Risks of Dealing With Crypto After Horrific 2022

American banks could become victims of fraud and scams if interacting with crypto, US regulators alerted. American banking watchdogs warned domestic financial institutions that delving into the world of crypto could carry various risks, such as fraud. The warning comes as a result of a catalytic 2022, which saw the...
San Francisco Examiner

10 people to watch in the crypto showdown of 2023

Crypto Winter turned into a devastating blizzard. And most industry watchers agree: Regulations are coming. The great crypto crash of 2022, triggered by back-to-back scandals highlighted by the FTX meltdown, has led to a stronger push for new and stricter rules for the fast-growing, but controversial, industry. Major proposals introduced in 2022 included the bipartisan Responsible Financial Innovations Act from Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York. Efforts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto

Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
PBS NewsHour

What is a digital dollar, and what does it mean for privacy and banking?

With fewer consumers using cash on a regular basis and more countries adopting virtual currency, the New York Federal Reserve Bank and several other major banks last month launched a 12-week pilot program to test the use of a digital dollar. But some experts and activists question whether a digital currency will live up to its potential, like making banking more affordable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Detroit

Coinbase failed to watch for potential fraud, regulators say

Coinbase is vulnerable to money laundering, drug trafficking and fraud, financial regulators in New York said Wednesday in a settlement that requires the cryptocurrency exchange to strengthen its security. New York's Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) found that Coinbase has done a poor job at vetting new customers and examining transactions on the exchange to ensure they comply with state banking, cybersecurity and other rules. Under the settlement, the company will pay a $50 million penalty and agreed to spend another $50 million over the next two years to address shortcomings identified by the agency. State regulators expect all financial institutions, including crypto companies,...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
CoinTelegraph

ECB official urges CBDC development for the good of cryptocurrency and consumers

European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Fabio Panetta, a vocal supporter of central bank digital currency (CBDC) and skeptic of cryptocurrency, presented his latest argument for the former on Jan. 5. Writing on the official ECB blog, he said that by developing CBDCs, central banks “will safeguard the trust on which private forms of money ultimately depend.”
dailycoin.com

U.S. Regulators Warn Banks Against Using Crypto, Claim It’s Not ‘Safe and Sound’

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks that deal with crypto to be extra cautious. The regulators described multiple risks associated with participating in the crypto economy. Regulators said issuing...

