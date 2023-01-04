ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rating the Husker ’23 Class

As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kubik inks professional contract

Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik on Wednesday signed a professional contract with Cangrejeras de Santurce, a team based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kubik recently wrapped a storied career as a four-year starter at Nebraska. Among her accolades are two All-Big Ten first-team selections, a third-team All-American selection in 2021 and a freshman of the year nod from VolleyballMag.com in 2019.
Update on Damar Hamlin; Do Michigan fans deserve better concerning the Jim Harbaugh to NFL reports?; MSU men's basketball trounces Nebraska | Current Sports | Jan. 4, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we provide the latest on Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is some positive news coming out of Ohio. Also, we discuss the controversial offseason talks centered around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who is reportedly in discussions with a few NFL teams about head coaching positions. Is this fair for Michigan fans who now have to endure back-to-back off-seasons of Harbaugh NFL chatter? And we dive into the MSU men's basketball win over Nebraska from last night! The Spartans have now reached double-digit wins.
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
BOOM!! Georgia DB Ethan Nation is N!!!

It took a little extra time, but the Huskers locked down a defensive back from Georgia. Ethan Nation is a 5’11” 165 lb recruit rated as three stars for both Rivals and 247. Here is the video (not great audio quality) of him committing during a break in...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer

Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Gilbane to lead $300M South Carolina health sciences campus construction

Project: University of South Carolina’s BullStreet District health sciences campus. The University of South Carolina has selected Providence, Rhode Island-based builder Gilbane Building Co. to lead the planning, design, development and construction of the university’s health sciences campus in the BullStreet District in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, according to a university press release.
Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
