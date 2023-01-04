Read full article on original website
Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
West Virginia police have a person of interests for missing WV woman
West Virginia police say they have a person of interests in the missing person case of Gretchen Fleming. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board told the Parkersburg News and Sentinel that they identified a man that may have left the My Way Lounge with Fleming on December 3 or December 4. Fleming was reported missing on […]
WTAP
Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
‘The mouse got caught’: 2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after drugs found in residence
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people were arrested Monday after deputies found drugs in a residence on State Route 554 while trying to get them to come out of an attic in Gallia County, Ohio. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says that they searched the residence of Misty Baird, 37 of Gallipolis, in Cheshire […]
West Virginia mom charged with child neglect after 8yo found in road
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is facing child neglect charges after her 8-year-old was found standing alone in the roadway. According to West Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a call on Greenhills Road in Ravenswood just after noon on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, regarding a child who was found standing […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
Bodies recovered after West Virginia police confrontation led to drowning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two men from Duck, West Virginia, who jumped into the Elk River after a confrontation with an officer were recovered on Saturday, according to West Virginia State Police. The confrontation took place around 4 p.m. on Friday when Police Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw the two men walking […]
WTAP
New bill signed into law increases penalties for “SWATTING” and hoax calls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed a bill into law increasing the penalties related to ‘swatting’ and hoax calls. House Bill 462 prohibits swatting and adds it to the definition of an offense of violence. Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County...
WTAP
Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - It has been a few months since a buyer pulled out of buying the Energy Harbor power plant, the Pleasants County Commission says it’s looking for solutions to get the plant a new buyer. According to Pleasants Co. commissioner, Jay Powell the power plant...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire damages 3 houses in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Six people got safely out of a house that caught fire Tuesday morning. The Parkersburg Fire Department was called to 1713 Park St. at 5:06 a.m. When they arrived, a live power line was down in the yard and “there was a lot of fire showing in the front porch area,” Capt. J.D. Beha said.
WTAP
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions. The event...
WTAP
Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
WTAP
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg police officer sustained a serious injury during an arrest this past weekend. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that two officers responded to a 911 call about a car driving dangerously and arriving at a gas station on the 16 hundred block of Saint Marys Avenue.
WTAP
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lily Spencer was born on New Years day and she gets to claim the title of being the first baby born in the year of 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. For the Spencer family it is an exciting time but a birthday they weren’t expecting...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
