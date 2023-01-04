ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman indicted for West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people accused of murder were indicted by a Mason County grand jury. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body. On March 8, 2022, West Virginia State Police say the body of a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg. The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fire damages 3 houses in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Six people got safely out of a house that caught fire Tuesday morning. The Parkersburg Fire Department was called to 1713 Park St. at 5:06 a.m. When they arrived, a live power line was down in the yard and “there was a lot of fire showing in the front porch area,” Capt. J.D. Beha said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship. The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October. Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg police officer sustained a serious injury during an arrest this past weekend. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that two officers responded to a 911 call about a car driving dangerously and arriving at a gas station on the 16 hundred block of Saint Marys Avenue.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy