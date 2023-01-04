Read full article on original website
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness photographs hovering shiny objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
Police arrest suspect in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run
A man was in custody today in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
Black N’ Blue Attempted Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect who was arrested on attempted murder in connection to the Black N’ Blue shooting Halloween morning pleaded not guilty to five felony counts last month. Isaac Rashad Clark, 23, from Lancaster pled not guilty to one felony count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a firearm by a ...
Man Charged With Snatching 4-Year-Old Son From Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son was charged Wednesday with kidnapping and other counts.
Man charged with alleged DUI death of motorist pushing disabled van
A Los Angeles man was charged today in connection with an alleged DUI crash that killed a 62-year-old man who was pushing a disabled van in Long Beach on New Year’s Eve.
Riverside County deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete; two deputies injured during incident
Riverside county deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Tuesday, after he struck one with the weapon during a barricade situation. According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the are. "The female reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete," the release said. "The female was able to escape from the residence, however, the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her."The suspect is said...
Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from the killing of another woman in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that...
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered
Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino
Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
O.C. deputy accused of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself.
Pasadena Doctor Whose Family’s Tesla Plunged Off Cliff Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff — injuring his two children, his wife and himself — will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a...
Remembering Deputy De Moranville 113 Years After Fatal Shoot-Out
Jan. 4 marks the 113th anniversary of the shooting death of deputy Charles De Moranville, who was killed in the line of duty in Newhall in 1909. The events that led up to Deputy De Moranville’s death began at 8 p.m. Jan. 4, when John “Arizona Jack” Allen, a cowboy and miner from the Imperial ...
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
Suspect Shot, Killed by LAPD Officers in South Los Angeles
An 40-year-old man armed with a sharp metal pole was shot and killed by police during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles, and an investigation of the shooting is continuing Wednesday.
