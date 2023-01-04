ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

CBS LA

Riverside County deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete; two deputies injured during incident

Riverside county deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete on Tuesday, after he struck one with the weapon during a barricade situation. According to a press release from Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after receiving reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the are. "The female reported her boyfriend was behaving erratically and armed with a machete," the release said. "The female was able to escape from the residence, however, the suspect prevented her 12-year-old child from leaving with her."The suspect is said...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez

WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA
KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three suspects are arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery and firing gunshot in San Bernardino

Three suspects were arrested after allegedly committing an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers were patrolling the area of E and 5th streets when they heard a single gunshot, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 3. Then they observed three male suspects standing next to three other subjects whom they robbed.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured

LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
LOS ANGELES, CA

