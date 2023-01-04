ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
fredericksburg.today

Suspect in Stafford school bus accident last month arrested

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the Stafford County school bus accident from last month was arrested and incarcerated Wednesday night. On December 16th members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving a Stafford County school bus. The bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and at the time of the accident had a driver and 12 students on board. The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned. The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford juvenile faces grand larceny charges

A theft of a vehicle and juvenile joyride is short lived due to the hard work of Stafford County’s finest. On January 3rd, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to #1 Laundromat located at 418 Garrisonville Road for a report of a larceny. The victim advised she drove to the business and entered it. When she did, a male quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still running vehicle and began to take off. Little did he know; the victim’s teenage sister was still in the vehicle. While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle before taking off onto Garrisonville Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt

DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Banco man is facing multiple charges in connection with reports of burglary on UVA Grounds. Police were called out to the 300 block of McCormick Road, near the tennis courts, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4. There, they arrested 62-year-old Charles Hickman. Hickman is charged...
BANCO, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stabbing in King George

The King George Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday just before 5 they received a 911 call from a person stating that a stabbing had occurred at a residence off McDaniel Rd.. Deputies responded and secured the scene so that EMS could treat the victims. Deputies and K-9 searched the...
KING GEORGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Special needs student's alleged abuser arrested in Fairfax Co.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant who police believe assaulted a special needs student has been arrested. After numerous interviews, detectives identified the instructional assistant as 36-year-old Meredith Capets. The incident, according to Fairfax County police, took place at Glen Forest Elementary School in Falls...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy