fredericksburg.today
Suspect in Stafford school bus accident last month arrested
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the Stafford County school bus accident from last month was arrested and incarcerated Wednesday night. On December 16th members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving a Stafford County school bus. The bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and at the time of the accident had a driver and 12 students on board. The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned. The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Stafford man accused of overturning school bus, flipping car arrested on another DUI
A Stafford man who was charged with reckless driving in a December school bus crash that injured two children and two adults has been charged with another DUI after he crashed his car again on January 4.
WJLA
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford juvenile faces grand larceny charges
A theft of a vehicle and juvenile joyride is short lived due to the hard work of Stafford County’s finest. On January 3rd, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to #1 Laundromat located at 418 Garrisonville Road for a report of a larceny. The victim advised she drove to the business and entered it. When she did, a male quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still running vehicle and began to take off. Little did he know; the victim’s teenage sister was still in the vehicle. While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle before taking off onto Garrisonville Road.
alxnow.com
Alexandria man arrested after allegedly threatening dad with gun on Facebook Messenger
A 31-year-old Alexandria man was arrested last month after allegedly threatening his father with a handgun on a Facebook Messenger video call. The incident occurred last September. It was reported to police on Oct. 11 and the suspect was arrested on December 1, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
He ran into a Richmond apartment to escape gunfire. A dog attacked him.
An 11-year-old Richmond boy is recovering after he was bitten by a dog after running from gunfire in Whitcomb Court on New Year's Day night.
3-year-old killed, 4 teens injured in shooting, suspect arrested in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of four teenagers and the death of a 3-year-old girl at a home in Dumfries.
fox5dc.com
NBC 29 News
Police charge Banco man in UVA Grounds burglary investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Banco man is facing multiple charges in connection with reports of burglary on UVA Grounds. Police were called out to the 300 block of McCormick Road, near the tennis courts, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 4. There, they arrested 62-year-old Charles Hickman. Hickman is charged...
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them […]
WJLA
Man arrested after bringing gun into Prince William County high school, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police arrested a man who reportedly entered a Woodbridge, Va. high school with a firearm Wednesday evening, officials said. 35-year-old Giovanni Alexander London was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds after he entered Freedom High School with...
fredericksburg.today
Stabbing in King George
The King George Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday just before 5 they received a 911 call from a person stating that a stabbing had occurred at a residence off McDaniel Rd.. Deputies responded and secured the scene so that EMS could treat the victims. Deputies and K-9 searched the...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
20-year-old man accused of shooting teen girlfriend and her siblings, killing a 3-year-old girl
DUMFRIES, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead and four teens injured at a Dumfries home Wednesday. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers received a call for help just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming they had been shot.
fox5dc.com
Prince William Police investigating Manassas 7-Eleven robbery
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at a Manassas gas station early Tuesday morning.
Police: Virginia man charged with brandishing replica gun during road rage incident near Chick-Fil-A
STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with brandishing a hoax gun used to store cigarettes during a road rage incident near a Chick-Fil-A in Stafford County, officials said. Deputies went to the area of Doc Stone Commons, a marketplace on Garrisonville Road, in the Stafford section...
