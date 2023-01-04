ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, UT

KSLTV

No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo Airport reopens following evaluation, cleanup

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Airport is reopened Wednesday following an evaluation of a deadly plane crash that happened two days earlier. That’s according to a statement from Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen. In that statement, Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board authorized...
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Heavy Heber snow downs power lines, rallies good Samaritans

As more than two feet of snow fell in some areas over the weekend, most everyone in the Heber area felt at least some impact. Heber Light and Power reported outages all over the valley on New Year’s Day. Trees and branches laden with heavy snow fell and some power lines came down with them.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Cabin owners left in the cold by broken propane promises

OAKLEY, Utah — The stories are similar: owners of rural homes scheduled propane deliveries, but weeks went by with no phone calls and no deliveries. Jeff Campbell had been working on some upgrades to his family’s cabin near Oakley. While he would normally close up the cabin for winter, he needed to keep it heated while workers completed the projects.
OAKLEY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE

