Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
KSLTV
No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
Gephardt Daily
Officials ID man killed in ski lift accident at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died Monday when a falling tree struck his ski lift at Park City Mountain Resort. “The man who lost his life in the tragic ski chair lift accident has...
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
KSLTV
Provo Airport reopens following evaluation, cleanup
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Airport is reopened Wednesday following an evaluation of a deadly plane crash that happened two days earlier. That’s according to a statement from Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen. In that statement, Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board authorized...
Heavy Heber snow downs power lines, rallies good Samaritans
As more than two feet of snow fell in some areas over the weekend, most everyone in the Heber area felt at least some impact. Heber Light and Power reported outages all over the valley on New Year’s Day. Trees and branches laden with heavy snow fell and some power lines came down with them.
KSLTV
Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Salt Lake City public lands officials hiked for hours up a snowy trail to remove a mysterious device – one that’s popping up all over the foothills. It consists of a locked battery box, a solar panel, and an antenna, according...
KSLTV
Cabin owners left in the cold by broken propane promises
OAKLEY, Utah — The stories are similar: owners of rural homes scheduled propane deliveries, but weeks went by with no phone calls and no deliveries. Jeff Campbell had been working on some upgrades to his family’s cabin near Oakley. While he would normally close up the cabin for winter, he needed to keep it heated while workers completed the projects.
kjzz.com
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
Pro rally racer Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobiling accident in Utah, local officials announced Monday.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
ksl.com
Salt Lake church 'bends the law' by opening doors to help homeless amid bitter cold
SALT LAKE CITY — The First United Methodist Church's stained glass windows glowed softly from the outside, a beacon to the growing crowd of unsheltered people gathering outside its doors. The temperatures on Monday and Tuesday evening hovered around 30 degrees, dropping further in the night. The frigid temperatures...
What did Salt Lake City search for on Google in 2022?
Google released its local year in search data for the last year, giving users insights into what topics captured their local community's interests in 2022, including Salt Lake City.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
The 2023 New Year's storm in pictures
Snow lovers in Summit and Wasatch counties shared some photos from the weekend's abundant powder dump. For some of us, there's simply no such thing as too much snow!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Wirth Watching: ABC4 pioneers nationwide broadcast of choir singing Handel’s Messiah at Wasatch Mountains on New Year’s Day 1956
Utah's Channel 4 delivered one of the most ambitious projects in the early days of live TV with the help of our station's pioneer engineers.
