Bakersfield, CA

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McCarthy says Trump reiterated his support for Speakership bid

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Tuesday night said former President Trump has reiterated support for his Speakership bid, hours after the California Republican failed to secure the gavel in three ballots amid GOP opposition to his candidacy. The comment came after Trump, in an interview with NBC News earlier on Tuesday, declined to say if he was still backing McCarthy […]
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
KGET

‘Mr. Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s Path to Power’

A look at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s rise to power from the California Assembly to GOP Majority Leader in the House of Representatives. 17 News presents a one-hour documentary exploring McCarthy’s career from people who have worked with him and know him best.
Bakersfield Californian

Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos

COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
CBS DFW

North Texas Congressman-elect Keith Self on why he isn't voting for Kevin McCarthy

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Congressman-elect Keith Self is among the 20 Republicans who continue to block Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker of the U.S. House. Self has instead backed Florida Congressman Byron Donalds for Speaker.During an interview with CBS11 before Thursday's five votes he said, "I want someone to lead this Republican conference to address the existential threat that our nation faces today."That threat he said is the growing national debt, which has jumped to more than $31 trillion. "The Republicans have been in charge of the House of Representatives 16 of the last 23 years and this line continues...
MSNBC

Meet the growing number of Republicans standing in McCarthy’s way

As the first day of the new Congress approached, the most frequently referenced number on Capitol Hill was four. With a House Republican majority with 222 members, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies realized he could lose no more than four of his own members if he was going to become speaker.
