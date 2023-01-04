Read full article on original website
'He lies': Kevin McCarthy's political mentor rips him as liar in scathing attack
A former mentor to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the aspiring speaker in remarks published this week for a profile of McCarthy.
McCarthy’s political operation spent millions on lawmakers now opposing his speaker dreams
The GOP leader's PAC donated directly to many, and the super PAC aligned with McCarthy spent heavily backing several rebels in past battleground races.
Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against McCarthy
As Republicans scramble to seat a Speaker, Democratic leaders are urging their rank-and-file members to remain in Washington for the duration of the process — a strategy that will make it tougher for GOP leaders to resolve their historic dilemma to get the House up and running. Rep. Katherine Clark (Mass.), the incoming Democratic whip, said…
McCarthy says Trump reiterated his support for Speakership bid
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Tuesday night said former President Trump has reiterated support for his Speakership bid, hours after the California Republican failed to secure the gavel in three ballots amid GOP opposition to his candidacy. The comment came after Trump, in an interview with NBC News earlier on Tuesday, declined to say if he was still backing McCarthy […]
Kevin McCarthy’s head on a platter: SW Parra opinion cartoon for the new Congress
The Bakersfield Republican has made many compromises as he seeks to become the new speaker.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Donald Trump Loses Another Election
The former president was nominated for House speaker twice on Thursday. He failed to garner a majority of votes on both ballots.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
‘Mr. Speaker: Kevin McCarthy’s Path to Power’
A look at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s rise to power from the California Assembly to GOP Majority Leader in the House of Representatives. 17 News presents a one-hour documentary exploring McCarthy’s career from people who have worked with him and know him best.
Good2Know: McCarthy’s Speaker of the House Bid Continues
Cheddar News explains the standoff faced by Kevin McCarthy by Republicans in his quest for Speaker of the House.
Bakersfield Californian
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos
COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
House adjourns without electing speaker after McCarthy fails to win
Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost three elections for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, leaving the chamber at a standstill. McCarthy said late Tuesday he is willing to continue negotiations with the 20 holdout conservative members. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
North Texas Congressman-elect Keith Self on why he isn't voting for Kevin McCarthy
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Congressman-elect Keith Self is among the 20 Republicans who continue to block Kevin McCarthy from being elected Speaker of the U.S. House. Self has instead backed Florida Congressman Byron Donalds for Speaker.During an interview with CBS11 before Thursday's five votes he said, "I want someone to lead this Republican conference to address the existential threat that our nation faces today."That threat he said is the growing national debt, which has jumped to more than $31 trillion. "The Republicans have been in charge of the House of Representatives 16 of the last 23 years and this line continues...
MSNBC
Meet the growing number of Republicans standing in McCarthy’s way
As the first day of the new Congress approached, the most frequently referenced number on Capitol Hill was four. With a House Republican majority with 222 members, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies realized he could lose no more than four of his own members if he was going to become speaker.
Republican rep. slams Gaetz, McCarthy holdouts for drawn-out Speakership battle
Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) slammed three of his fellow Florida Republicans on Thursday for drawing out the battle over the Speaker of the House, as they continued to oppose Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid for the leadership position. Rutherford specifically called out Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds and Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna, who are…
