Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month
A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon. Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt. The photograph was taken by fellow Apollo astronaut...
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
NASA's DART mission destroys Dimorphos asteroid
For the first time in history, a celestial object's trajectory has been altered. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, successfully collided with an asteroid dubbed Dimorphos in September, offering insight into both the ability of humans to develop potential Earth defense technologies and the properties of asteroids themselves. NASA administrator Bill Nelson spoke about why the agency conducted the mission, saying: "All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it's the only one we have."
China's Rover Finds Traces of Never-Before-Seen Basalt on The Moon
Scientists are continuing to analyze samples of rock and dirt brought back by China's Chang'e 5 lunar rover, and the latest results point to new kinds of geology from regions of the Moon that are yet to be discovered and explored. Seven different types of rock were identified among 1.731...
Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'
"I'm just glad it ended the way it did," Brock Peters, 18, said of the landing he made while flying with three passengers over a mountain pass in California Just months after getting his pilot's license, an 18-year-old faced a scary situation while flying with his family in California. Brock Peters was taking his family to breakfast at Riverside Municipal airport in a single-engine plane on Monday morning when he heard a pop from his engine while flying over a mountain pass, according to KTLA. "We're coming through the pass and I hear...
iheart.com
NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars
NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
Gizmodo
Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting
Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.
Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears
Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
CBS News
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the "hell planet"
The exoplanet 55 Cancri e goes by several names, but the rocky world located 40 light-years from Earth is most known for its reputation as a "hell planet." This super-Earth, so named because it's a rocky planet eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth, is so scorching hot that it has a molten lava ocean for a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (1,982 degrees Celsius).
Seeing Earth From Space Will Change You
When he first returned from space, William Shatner was overcome with emotion. The actor, then 90 years old, stood in the dusty grass of the West Texas desert, where the spacecraft had landed. It was October 2021. Nearby, Jeff Bezos, the billionaire who had invited Shatner to ride on a Blue Origin rocket, whooped and popped a bottle of champagne, but Shatner hardly seemed to notice. With tears falling down his cheeks, he described what he had witnessed, his tone hushed. “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner told Bezos. “It’s extraordinary. Extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this.” The man who had played Captain Kirk was so moved by the journey that his post-touchdown remarks ran longer than the three minutes he’d actually spent in space.
Multiple Earth-like planets discovered
With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
James Webb Space Telescope captures 'extraordinary' clouds in the atmosphere of Saturn's alien moon Titan
Studying Titan's clouds will help scientists understand why Saturn's largest moon is the only moon in the solar system with an atmosphere.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
Did We Really Land On The Moon?
Do you know the farthest distance humans have ever made a phone call?. Well, it’s 240,000 miles (385,000 km), and you’d be surprised to know that this call was made from the White House to the moon —- Yes, you heard that right “to the moon”. On July 20, 1969, US president Richard Nixon made a historic telephone call to congratulate Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin for their successful moon landing.
Last surviving Apollo 7 astronaut has died
Walter "Walt" Cunningham, a retired NASA astronaut and pilot of the first crewed flight in the space agency's famed Apollo program, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 90, NASA said.
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
People
376K+
Followers
64K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0