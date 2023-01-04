ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
CINCINNATI, OH
newsnationnow.com

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week; Hamlin in ICU

(NewsNation) — The NFL has announced the Bills-Bengals game that was interrupted when player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field will not resume this week. Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. CPR was performed on the field before he was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition Tuesday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSAZ

Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFYR-TV

In light of Damar Hamlin injury, Bismarck EMS instructors remind community importance of learning CPR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Folks across the country are talking about and praying for Damar Hamlin after he suffered an injury in Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals NFL game. Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that his heart stopped after a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy