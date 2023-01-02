ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

OHA adopts final Psilocybin Services Act rules in Oregon

By Staff Report
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Hxtf_0k2awdAB00

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services.

The rules implement Ballot Measure 109, which is now codified in Oregon law in ORS 475A. The rules allow the Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) section to begin accepting applications for four licensure types on Jan. 2, 2023. OHA will regulate these licensees. Persons operating outside the licensed system may be subject to criminal penalties, which is a matter for local or state law enforcement.

Under ORS 475A, a client 21 and older may access psilocybin services and will be required to complete a preparation session with a licensed facilitator before participating in an administration session. The client will only access psilocybin at a licensed service center during an administration session. Integration sessions will be made available after administration sessions to further support clients.

Psilocybin products must be cultivated or processed by licensed manufacturers and tested by licensed, accredited testing labs before being sold to licensed service centers. Service centers are the only licensee authorized to sell psilocybin products to clients and only for consumption at the licensed service center during administration sessions.

It will take some time for these four license groups to become licensed and set up operations. Licensees will determine the cost of their services and scheduling of clients once they are licensed and open for business.

For the latest updates, go to Oregon Psilocybin Services distribution list at oregon.gov/psilocybin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cannon Beach Gazette

State provides coastal communities new planning resources for sea level rise

Climate change is causing sea levels around the world to rise, which is impacting Oregon’s coastlines and coastal communities, according to the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (ODLC). As demonstrated by king tides, sea level rise will make existing erosion and flooding patterns worse in coastal regions and put pressure on already stressed ecosystems and freshwater resources. The Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) has created tools to assist communities in planning for these impacts and continues to lead a community science effort documenting...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Update: Dungeness crab season closure has 'cut off a key economic lifeline to small coastal fishing communities'

New Details posted Thursday, Jan. 5 We reached out to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for a response to the crab fishers letter. We have received the following from Meghan C Dugan, ODFW West Region & Marine Resources Communications. "We will take it into consideration in season opening in the coming days, along with input from the entire fleet (424 permitees, 6 major ports). We’ve had a challenging...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery opens Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago

Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery season opens from Cape Falcon to Cape Arago on Jan. 15 after having passed all tests for the crab being ready to harvest. The season opens Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon north to Washington State in accordance with the Tri-State Protocol. Meat fill now meets or exceeds criteria in all areas of Oregon, and biotoxins are below alert levels in all crab tested from Cape Arago north. Domoic acid testing of crab will continue from Cape Arago south to the...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

High levels of respiratory virus and low vaccine rates raises Public Health Dept. concerns

Oregon continues to experience high levels of respiratory virus activity, and COVID-19 continues to circulate throughout Oregon. Before November 2022, approximately 400-700 vaccine doses were provided to residents each week in Clatsop County. Since November, only 100-200 doses have been administered every week. Individuals vaccinated with the bivalent booster have a more than 18 times lower risk of dying from COVID 19 than unvaccinated people. The risk of becoming infected...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Offbeat Oregon: World’s clumsiest drug smugglers were also its most audacious

NOTE: In last month’s Offbeat Oregon column, we explored the unlikely origins and career of Yosuke Matsuoka, the foreign minister of Imperial Japan who was responsible for Japan’s military alliance with Nazi Germany. Matsuoka, you’ll remember, spent most of his teenage years in Portland as a sort of adopted son of a prominent merchant and smuggler named William Dunbar. In this month’s article, we’re going to go into detail on the story of the smuggling ring that William Dunbar operated with his friend and business...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Senator Ron Wyden Kicks Off 2023 with a Town Hall in Tillamook on January 8th

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he will have 11 open-to-all, in-person town halls between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties. Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. ...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Coastwide recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopened

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW reopens all recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) along the entire Oregon coast. Two consecutive tests show domoic acid levels are under the closure threshold. Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting also remain open along the entire Oregon coast. However, razor clamming is still closed coastwide. ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon Economics: Oregon construction employment at record highs

Oregon’s construction industry reached another record high number of jobs in recent months, employing 121,200 on a seasonally adjusted basis in November. The industry bounced back quickly from the COVID recession in which it dropped to about 100,000 jobs in April 2020. It has risen rapidly in 2022, as one of Oregon’s strongest industries this year. Prior to that, the industry added jobs steadily and rapidly during 2013 through 2019, following a prolonged slump in 2009 through 2012, when employment remained near 70,000 for several...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Merkley, Wyden secure funding for critical projects across Oregon

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced they secured funding for essential community projects across Oregon in Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which is expected to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law by President Biden this week. With the support of members of Oregon’s congressional delegation in the House of Representatives—Reps. Peter DeFazio, Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, and Kurt Schrader—a total of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon were included in the package. ...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

SNAP recipients who lost food due to weather related power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits

Need to know: If you had to throw away food purchased with SNAP due to the recent inclement weather related power outages, you can request replacement benefits to purchase new food.You must request replacement benefits within 10 calendar days of the food loss. (Salem) – Oregonians who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to recent windstorm and ice storm related power outages are encouraged to...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon Investments: Significant federal funding expected in 2023

Funding included the U.S. Congress’s annual omnibus appropriations package will boost affordable housing, health care, mental health, education, transportation services and more in Oregon, according toOregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. The legislation passed in the U.S. Senate and was expected to clear the U.S. House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Biden. “At a time when Oregon’s working families are struggling with the high...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Reduce risk of getting, transmitting flu

Cases of respiratory viruses – particularly influenza – continue to put strain on hospitals, so Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is reminding people to take steps that protect themselves and loved ones from infection as holiday weekends loom. “No one wants to spend the holidays in the hospital with flu, RSV or COVID-19,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, and a pediatrician. “Using common-sense approaches for preventing these viruses can keep you safe, and that reduces demand for scarce hospital...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon Division of Financial Regulation warns of fake crypto apps, websites that will steal your money

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns cryptocurrency investors to do their homework before giving any money to a crypto trading platform. Many crypto trading apps or websites are really just fake platforms set up by scammers to take investor money and give nothing in return. Investors are promised huge returns in a short amount of time and will see account balances increase rapidly, but will not be able to withdraw funds without having to deposit more money in “withdrawal fees” or “taxes.” ...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Pet safety on the road

You buckle up when you get in your vehicle. Make sure your pet is just as safe. Many dog owners let their dog run loose in an open truck bed, not thinking about the dangers. No matter how well-trained or coordinated you think your dog is, he or she can still fall or jump out of the back of a truck. Oregon law requires a dog to be protected by...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Wyden, Merkley applaud passage of critical wildfire prevention and response measure

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley applauded the passage of a critical measure that supports the training of National Guard personnel on wildfire prevention and response in Oregon and nationwide. “I’m proud that Congress has passed my provision to support the Oregon National Guard with rapid response and wildfire prevention training,” Wyden said. “This provision will help make sure that Oregon communities have the support they need from well-trained and well-equipped Guard members when the next fire season hits. I’ll keep up the fight...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

$1.4B secured in monumental settlements for a healthier Oregon

In a monumental year for public health-related legal settlements, including last week’s nearly $700 million settlement with Monsanto over PCB contamination in Oregon, the Oregon Department of Justice (ODJ) has recently signed onto eight multi-state agreements with companies that either distributed, produced or sold opioids, bringing Oregon’s share up to $701.5 million to fund opioid abatement and recovery. While the opioid settlements will mostly be paid out over several years, Oregon has already received more than $27 million this year, with the money going directly...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Big Cleanup: State parks crews clear downed trees following wind, rainstorms

Cleanup at Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) sites continues this week following a major windstorm. Crews worked hard to clear hazard trees and downed trees from park entrances and trails after the late December windstorm delivered gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The cleanup work is ongoing and could impact access to trails and facilities. Park staff encourage visitors to be cautious and follow these safety tips: ...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Increasing: Oregon Veterans Home Loan program

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) will increase the maximum loan limit for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan for 2023, conforming to loan limits for mortgages set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). ODVA will now accept loans up to the new maximum loan amount of $726,200, an increase of $79,000 from $647,200 in 2022, for funding on or after January 1, 2023. The Oregon Veteran Home Loan Program offers eligible veterans fixed-rate financing for owner-occupied, single-family residences in Oregon. The veteran home...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for January, Oregon will also...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon Governor Brown forgives uncollected traffic fines, fees

Gov. Kate Brown has issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten, according to a statement from Brown's office. ...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
495
Followers
812
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy