ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri executes first openly transgender person in U.S. history

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The state of Missouri executed Scott "Amber" McLaughlin by lethal injection Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender person to be executed in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCV8e_0k2awYhQ00
The state of Missouri has executed Scott “Amber” McLaughlin, making her the first openly transgender person to be executed in the United States. Photo courtesy of Missouri Department of Corrections

McLaughlin, 49, was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, Mo., following an unsuccessful bid for clemency earlier in the day.

McLaughlin apologized in her final, written statement, which was sent to UPI by the Missouri Department of Corrections.

"I am sorry for what I did. I am a loving and caring person," McLaughlin wrote on Sunday with the signature "Scott McLaughlin."

McLaughlin's execution is the first in the United States this year. According to the Death Penalty Information Center , McLaughlin is the first openly transgender person and the 18th woman to be executed since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.

Last month, McLaughlin and her attorneys petitioned Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson for clemency, appealing for McLaughlin's death sentence to be commuted to life in prison because the jury at her trial could not agree on her punishment.

U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver, both Missouri Democrats, also sent a letter outlining a history of McLaughlin's traumatic childhood and mental health issues.

"Ms. McLaughlin's cruel execution would mark the state's first use of the death penalty on a woman since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment in 1976, and even worse it would not solve any of the systemic problems facing Missourians and people all across America, including anti-LGBTQ+ hate and violence, and cycles of violence that target and harm women," the letter reads.

Parson denied clemency Tuesday, saying the execution would move forward as scheduled.

"The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin's sentence according to the Court's order," Parson said in a statement , as the loved ones of her victim "deserve peace."

McLaughlin, who went by the name of Scott at the time, was sentenced to death for the Nov. 20, 2003, murder of her 45-year-old ex-girlfriend Beverly Guenther.

According to court records , McLaughlin waited for Guenther outside of her workplace and repeatedly stabbed and raped her in the parking lot. McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder, forcible rape and armed criminal action. The jury was deadlocked on the death penalty, leaving the decision up to the trial judge.

In 2016, a district court judge vacated McLaughlin's death sentence, ruling a jury did not properly weigh aggravating factors.

The 8th U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated the death sentence last year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 3

Honey Elizabeth Hunter
1d ago

He was born and died a male. Surgery didn't change his DNA just his body parts. I don't care how he chose to live his life gender wise. That's a choice he made whether anyone agrees with it or not. However, he referred to himself as a kind and caring person but kind and caring people don't kill other people. And his sexual identity has nothing to do with his being executed. The fact that he murdered someone does.

Reply
2
Related
WGN News

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years […]
MISSOURI STATE
UPI News

Former Arkansas judge arrested

A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
MISSOURI STATE
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri HealthNet customers could lose coverage

Missouri residents who are receiving benefits from MO HealthNet are going to have to prepare to resume annual renewals of their eligibility for the program following a change to federal law. Beginning April 1, 2023, anyone on MO HealthNet (Missouri’s version of Medicaid) will again face annual renewals after having...
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company

CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
CARTHAGE, MO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
513K+
Followers
70K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy