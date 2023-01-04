ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
Suspects strike BCSO patrol car during pursuit, deputies say $34,000 in drugs and guns found in car

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two fugitives after they hit a patrol unit during a pursuit and were found with drugs and cash. Jorge Jimenez-Santos, 21, and Stephanie Rosales, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to BCSO.
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
