ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Rensselear County joins Buffalo relief efforts

By Tamara Starr
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASTLS_0k2avaYD00

When a snowstorm in Erie County knocked out power for thousands and buried streets in snow, Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin says that the county was ready to help with the recovery efforts.

“They’re used to 5-foot snow storms, but they are not used to 5-foot snow storms with 80-mile-an-hour winds on top of it with massive power outages. So it was a pretty devastating situation,” he said.

Doug Pinzer wanted to volunteer with any medical needs and clear the roads. But with so much snow, the team was grateful that they were able to use navigation maps.

“The navigation was excellent because a lot of the open roads…were shown, so we know where to go,” Pinzer said. “We might have went an hour out of [the] way of where we needed to be.”

McLaughlin was happy to see many counties across the state helping with the recovery efforts.

“They were coming in from everywhere, Nassau county sent stuff, Marc Molinaro sent stuff up from Duchess County…Onondaga County had some counterparts with our guys out there. So it was really many, many, many counties helped out to get them back on their feet.”

Eric Cullum is also one of the volunteers and was pleased to help.

“I think our biggest accomplishment was supporting the teams out there working,” Cullum said. “They knew we had their back, and if it just got too much for them, we were there to assist them.”

The latest update from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shows 42 reported deaths from the storm, 41 in Erie County and 1 in Niagra County. The Medical Examiner’s office also announced today that additional deaths may be confirmed as more cases are reviewed.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes secures funding for roof repairs for music hall

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes receiving much needed funding to move along with renovations for the Cohoes Music Hall and Visitor’s Center. The city received a $500,000 grant to go towards resolving water damage to the stone mansard roof, something the city said is an urgent need. The city recently completed a […]
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SCHS receives $40K in NYSCA funding

The Schenectady County Historical Society (SCHS) was awarded $40,000 in grants by the New York State Council on the Arts in support of the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture center. The New York State Council of the Arts has awarded $90M since the Spring of 2022 to a record number of organizations and artists across New York State.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Town of Milton offering sand and salt to residents

The town of Milton has announced the highway department has made a mixture of sand and salt available for resident use. Residents can take the mixture, in five-gallon buckets only, during the winter at 503 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa. The hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy