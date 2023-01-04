Read full article on original website
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
WKTV
Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
Inspire – Dr. Audrey Van Voolen: Founder of Skaneateles Psychology Associates utilizes a strength-based approach
The idea of playing to your strengths resonates with Audrey Van Voolen, PhD. It applies to her professional trajectory as a psychologist, her approach in treating patients, and the way she works with the providers in her group practice. As a pre-law student at Cornell University, she interned at a...
WKTV
YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley assigns new director of development
ROME, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley announced their new director of development, Briana Greco-Bossone Thursday. Greco will lead the fundraising efforts for the new YMCA in Rome and work on the annual giving campaign, endowment development and donor relations. Prior to this role, Greco served as program...
WKTV
Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers
In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
WKTV
Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
WKTV
DEC offering free seedlings for schools and youth education organizations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The DEC's annual tree and shrub seeding sale has begun and they are offering free seedlings for youth education, through the their School Seedling Program. Applications from schools are being accepted until Mar. 31. Schools and youth education organizations within the state can apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings.
WKTV
Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots. Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:. Saturday, Jan....
watervilletimes.com
WCS Mascot Will Switch From Indians
The Indians mascot for Waterville Central School will be changed over the next two years. WCS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring reviewed the new New York state directive to eliminate all team names that are discriminatory at last week’s Board of Education meeting. A court case involving a school district near Albany prompted the statewide change, and that district’s mascot is Indians.
WKTV
9-1-1 Dispatchers needed
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
wxhc.com
City of Cortland to Make January 14th a Day to Honor Dan McNeil
The City of Cortland Common Council meets tonight, January 3rd, at 6pm at City Hall in the City of Cortland. One of the items on the agenda is to declare January 14th, 2023, a day to honor Dan McNeil in the City of Cortland. The honor is to recognize McNeils...
WKTV
Oneida County redesigns website making it more user friendly
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County has redesigned its website as an attempt to make the site more functional for users. “We recognized there was a need to refresh our county website in order to provide the optimal user experience for residents, visitors and those interested in relocating to the area. Redesign was an enormous undertaking that involved all of our county departments working collaboratively with TRAINOR to help create a website that is user-friendly and efficient,” County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr said.
New CEO of Carrols Restaurant Group, nation’s largest Burger King franchisee, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Carrols Restaurant Group CEO and President Paulo Pena, 50, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve after leading the Syracuse-based Burger King franchisee for the last nine months. The company said Tuesday that Pena died at a hospital but gave no other details. Pena was appointed to...
informnny.com
Onondaga County 911 Call Center needs to hire 15 to 20 more dispatchers
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re the first people to respond to any emergency call. The Onondaga County 911 Call Center is looking to hire more employees. They’re able to take every call, but there’s a strong need to onboard 15 to 20 new call takers and dispatchers.
WKTV
Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates
ORISKANY, N.Y. – Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail. The county has entered a three-year $4 million agreement with Wellpath to provide medical and dental services at the jail. “We are excited to unite with Wellpath and look forward...
WKTV
Four lucky artists will take part in KAC and Garret on the Green program
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Kirkland Art Center and The Garret on the Green will be partnering with local businesses and restaurants in an effort to welcome artists-in-residence to Clinton. “Our Snowed-In Artist-in-Residence program in collaboration with The Garret on The Green is a key part of our mission to support...
Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
WKTV
