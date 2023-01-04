ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

WKTV

Oneida Nation Enterprises holding hiring expo on Jan. 31

VERONA, N.Y. -- The Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) will hold a hiring expo on Jan. 31 at the Turning Stone. The expo follows a huge year of growth for ONE with more developments in the works for 2023. Last year, many new businesses were opened with plans for growth, including a project that will include a 250-room hotel and an expansion of the convention and meeting space at the resort. Turning Stone will also be adding new dining options, outdoor spaces and more.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley assigns new director of development

ROME, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley announced their new director of development, Briana Greco-Bossone Thursday. Greco will lead the fundraising efforts for the new YMCA in Rome and work on the annual giving campaign, endowment development and donor relations. Prior to this role, Greco served as program...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Emergency service departments in need of 911 dispatchers

In an emergency the first call you’re going to make is to a 911 Center, but here in Herkimer County there’s a need for more 911 dispatchers. To make up for the shortage, Herkimer County Emergency Services Director John Raymond says the staff is putting in more and more overtime, and that puts a stress on the entire system.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

DEC offering free seedlings for schools and youth education organizations

UTICA, N.Y. -- The DEC's annual tree and shrub seeding sale has begun and they are offering free seedlings for youth education, through the their School Seedling Program. Applications from schools are being accepted until Mar. 31. Schools and youth education organizations within the state can apply to receive up to 50 free tree or shrub seedlings.
UTICA, NY
watervilletimes.com

WCS Mascot Will Switch From Indians

The Indians mascot for Waterville Central School will be changed over the next two years. WCS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Spring reviewed the new New York state directive to eliminate all team names that are discriminatory at last week’s Board of Education meeting. A court case involving a school district near Albany prompted the statewide change, and that district’s mascot is Indians.
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

WIBX 950

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County redesigns website making it more user friendly

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Oneida County has redesigned its website as an attempt to make the site more functional for users. “We recognized there was a need to refresh our county website in order to provide the optimal user experience for residents, visitors and those interested in relocating to the area. Redesign was an enormous undertaking that involved all of our county departments working collaboratively with TRAINOR to help create a website that is user-friendly and efficient,” County Executive, Anthony J. Picente Jr said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Oneida County chooses new health care provider for OCJ inmates

ORISKANY, N.Y. – Oneida County has chosen a new health care provider for the inmates at the county jail. The county has entered a three-year $4 million agreement with Wellpath to provide medical and dental services at the jail. “We are excited to unite with Wellpath and look forward...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Four lucky artists will take part in KAC and Garret on the Green program

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Kirkland Art Center and The Garret on the Green will be partnering with local businesses and restaurants in an effort to welcome artists-in-residence to Clinton. “Our Snowed-In Artist-in-Residence program in collaboration with The Garret on The Green is a key part of our mission to support...
CLINTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

