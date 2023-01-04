ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Pistons Forward Saddiq Bey Hits Game-Winning Three to End Warriors’ Winning Streak

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). The Detroit Pistons (11-30, 5th in Central) defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Pistons forward Saddiq Bey. The shot came after Warriors guard Klay Thompson tied the game with a three of his own with 2.3 seconds remaining.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Bey’s buzzer beater gives Pistons a thriller win at Golden State

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 122-119 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. BEY CITY – After one of the NBA’s all-time great 3-point shooters, Klay Thompson, hit a triple with one second left – in a game the Pistons led nearly wire to wire save for three one-point Golden State leads spread across four quarters – Saddiq Bey answered with a very loud triple of his own at the buzzer to give the Pistons an exhilarating win in the Bay. Bey’s triple was one of several clutch threes the Pistons hit in the fourth quarter to keep Golden State at arm’s length – Bojan Bogdanovic and Killian Hayes also hit big ones, and Bey had another big three inside of two minutes – but Thompson, who missed his first six threes, hit three big ones in the home stretch to bring the Warriors back. It gave the Pistons the season sweep over Golden State and it came on the night Killian Hayes returned from his three-game suspension. It’s a measure of how far Hayes has come over the past few months that his return from a three-game suspension had a palpable positive impact on the Pistons. Hayes didn’t do a ton of scoring, but his deft passing created several favorable scoring chances and his defense plugged at least one hole at the end of the floor that’s been most problematic for the Pistons all season. Mostly, his presence and poise as the team’s primary playmaker enabled a functional offense as the Pistons shot 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the 3-point arc until deep into the fourth quarter. As fate would have it, Hayes got sent to the foul line with 4.2 seconds left and the Pistons clinging to a one-point lead. He drained both ends to put the Pistons ahead by three – but Thompson, coming off a 54-point outing, forced overtime with a triple with one second to play. It was Hayes who fed Bey for his game-winning three, his 13th assist of the night against zero turnovers.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CINCINNATI, OH

