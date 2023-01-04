Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
“Warriors are in the West now Champ” -Draymond Green claps back at Ja Morant for saying Memphis Grizzlies have the upper hand in Western Conference
Draymond Green adds to Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors' newfound rivalry by calling out Ja Morant for his comments on Western Conference recently.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Nick Van Exel Dishes 23 Assists In Win Over Grizzlies
Although Los Angeles Lakers fans are used to winning championships in every era, many will also admit that they really enjoyed the young, mid-90s teams. Led by Nick Van Exel, Eddie Jones, and Cedric Ceballos before eventually adding Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, those teams were very exciting. In...
Pistons Forward Saddiq Bey Hits Game-Winning Three to End Warriors’ Winning Streak
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). The Detroit Pistons (11-30, 5th in Central) defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night thanks to a game-winning three-pointer from Pistons forward Saddiq Bey. The shot came after Warriors guard Klay Thompson tied the game with a three of his own with 2.3 seconds remaining.
Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey on a Russell Westbrook trajectory
Jaden Ivey has had an up and down season for the Detroit Pistons, which you would expect from a rookie guard who has been thrust into an expanded role with Cade Cunningham out for the season. Ivey has made his share of mistakes, but has also flashed huge potential, as...
NBA
Bey’s buzzer beater gives Pistons a thriller win at Golden State
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 122-119 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. BEY CITY – After one of the NBA’s all-time great 3-point shooters, Klay Thompson, hit a triple with one second left – in a game the Pistons led nearly wire to wire save for three one-point Golden State leads spread across four quarters – Saddiq Bey answered with a very loud triple of his own at the buzzer to give the Pistons an exhilarating win in the Bay. Bey’s triple was one of several clutch threes the Pistons hit in the fourth quarter to keep Golden State at arm’s length – Bojan Bogdanovic and Killian Hayes also hit big ones, and Bey had another big three inside of two minutes – but Thompson, who missed his first six threes, hit three big ones in the home stretch to bring the Warriors back. It gave the Pistons the season sweep over Golden State and it came on the night Killian Hayes returned from his three-game suspension. It’s a measure of how far Hayes has come over the past few months that his return from a three-game suspension had a palpable positive impact on the Pistons. Hayes didn’t do a ton of scoring, but his deft passing created several favorable scoring chances and his defense plugged at least one hole at the end of the floor that’s been most problematic for the Pistons all season. Mostly, his presence and poise as the team’s primary playmaker enabled a functional offense as the Pistons shot 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the 3-point arc until deep into the fourth quarter. As fate would have it, Hayes got sent to the foul line with 4.2 seconds left and the Pistons clinging to a one-point lead. He drained both ends to put the Pistons ahead by three – but Thompson, coming off a 54-point outing, forced overtime with a triple with one second to play. It was Hayes who fed Bey for his game-winning three, his 13th assist of the night against zero turnovers.
FOX Sports
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections
NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record. The league’s...
NFL rules Bills-Bengals game a no contest; AFC Championship game could be at neutral site
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume and has been canceled. The NFL has spent the last three days putting its focus and attention on Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health but announced Thursday evening that the game that was postponed in the first quarter will be considered a no contest. ...
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
Comments / 0