Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 122-119 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. BEY CITY – After one of the NBA’s all-time great 3-point shooters, Klay Thompson, hit a triple with one second left – in a game the Pistons led nearly wire to wire save for three one-point Golden State leads spread across four quarters – Saddiq Bey answered with a very loud triple of his own at the buzzer to give the Pistons an exhilarating win in the Bay. Bey’s triple was one of several clutch threes the Pistons hit in the fourth quarter to keep Golden State at arm’s length – Bojan Bogdanovic and Killian Hayes also hit big ones, and Bey had another big three inside of two minutes – but Thompson, who missed his first six threes, hit three big ones in the home stretch to bring the Warriors back. It gave the Pistons the season sweep over Golden State and it came on the night Killian Hayes returned from his three-game suspension. It’s a measure of how far Hayes has come over the past few months that his return from a three-game suspension had a palpable positive impact on the Pistons. Hayes didn’t do a ton of scoring, but his deft passing created several favorable scoring chances and his defense plugged at least one hole at the end of the floor that’s been most problematic for the Pistons all season. Mostly, his presence and poise as the team’s primary playmaker enabled a functional offense as the Pistons shot 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the 3-point arc until deep into the fourth quarter. As fate would have it, Hayes got sent to the foul line with 4.2 seconds left and the Pistons clinging to a one-point lead. He drained both ends to put the Pistons ahead by three – but Thompson, coming off a 54-point outing, forced overtime with a triple with one second to play. It was Hayes who fed Bey for his game-winning three, his 13th assist of the night against zero turnovers.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO