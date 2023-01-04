ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

Suspect in Stafford school bus accident last month arrested

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the Stafford County school bus accident from last month was arrested and incarcerated Wednesday night. On December 16th members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving a Stafford County school bus. The bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and at the time of the accident had a driver and 12 students on board. The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned. The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 3-year-old is dead and four teenagers are seriously injured after a shooting inside a northern Virginia home. NBC4 reports Prince William Police responded to a townhome in Dumfries before noon Wednesday. When police arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds -...
DUMFRIES, VA
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Augusta Free Press

King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA

