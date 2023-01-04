Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for stabbing 2 people in King GeorgeWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his businessD.C. Hot NewsPrince William County, VA
Homeless eligible for food stamps. No picture id is required.D.C. Hot NewsWoodbridge, VA
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve that left one woman dead and another injured.
Suspect in Stafford school bus accident last month arrested
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in the Stafford County school bus accident from last month was arrested and incarcerated Wednesday night. On December 16th members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Stafford County Public Schools responded to an accident in the 1300 block of Brooke Road involving a Stafford County school bus. The bus had left Grafton Village Elementary School for the afternoon drop-off and at the time of the accident had a driver and 12 students on board. The investigation revealed a northbound Volkswagen Jetta attempted to overtake the northbound school bus across the double yellow lines. The Jetta struck the side of the school bus and overturned. The Jetta proceeded to strike a southbound Dodge Durango head on. The school bus went into the embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side. Two students and the drivers of both the Jetta and Durango were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Richmond woman identified as victim of deadly Chesterfield Christmas Eve crash
Both people inside the Kia were taken to the hospital, where the passenger, Sabrinna A. Pannell, 38, of Richmond, was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Crash closes one lane of I-95 in Stafford, Va.
STAFFORD, Va. — A crash is causing delays on I-95 near Stafford. One southbound lane of I-95 is closed before Exit 140/Route 630 Courthouse Rd. Delays are easing in the area.
3-year-old killed, four teens injured in northern Va. shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 3-year-old is dead and four teenagers are seriously injured after a shooting inside a northern Virginia home. NBC4 reports Prince William Police responded to a townhome in Dumfries before noon Wednesday. When police arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds -...
Crash on I-64 causes delays for drivers in Henrico County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East is causing delays for drivers in Henrico County, just east of the city of Richmond.
DEVELOPING: Police on scene of stabbing at Eden Center
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Falls Church police and Arlington medics responded to a stabbing at the Eden Center just before noon today. One person was stabbed in the back in the rear of the shopping center, according to initial reports, and the suspect is currently at large. The circumstances leading to the stabbing, where exactly it took place in the complex, and the condition of the victim are unclear.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
A 76-year-old Colonial Beach woman died in a two-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve, according to Virginia State Police.
Students injured in school bus crash on Powhite Parkway Bridge in Richmond
Three people were sent to the hospital following a school bus crash that occurred on Powhite Parkway Bridge in Richmond.
King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
Richmond driver attempts to change tire, car submerges in Byrd Park lake
The car rolled down an embankment and ended up submerging itself into the lake's murky depths.
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them […]
Prince William County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of four teenagers and the death of a 3-year-old girl at a home in Dumfries.
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
I-95 Shutdown: One year since major snowstorm caused 18+ hours worth of gridlock in Virginia
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Wednesday marks one year since the beginning of an 18+ hour shutdown of I-95 in Virginia that left drivers stranded, a majority of them spending the night in their cars, due to a major snowstorm. What happened?. The incident began with a major crash involving several tractor-trailers...
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
He ran into a Richmond apartment to escape gunfire. A dog attacked him.
An 11-year-old Richmond boy is recovering after he was bitten by a dog after running from gunfire in Whitcomb Court on New Year's Day night.
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
