KXLY

The 11 most expensive cities in the US

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
HAWAII STATE
WausauPilot

What buyers should consider in the current housing market

The winds have turned on the US housing market. Sellers listed 24% fewer homes in October compared to 2021, according to data from Zillow. Fewer people are buying houses though, sales dropping 17% below the pre-pandemic estimates in 2019. After months of weathering unimaginably high prices and endless bidding wars,...
Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
TheStreet

The Cities Where Home Values Are Rising The Fastest

The past five years have seen some pretty dramatic flip-flopping when it comes to real estate prices. After years of growth, demand for certain large cities dipped briefly during the pandemic as many looked toward the less-dense suburbs before climbing back up again as infection cases and restrictions eased. Cities...
WISCONSIN STATE

