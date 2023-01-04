ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

L.A. man with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl arrested in Fresno County, deputies say

By Dom McAndrew
 1 day ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 23-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested in Fresno County on Tuesday after deputies say he was found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl as well as over a pound of Heroin inside his car.

Investigators say Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, of Los Angeles was found in the area of I-5 and Highway 33 near Cantua Creek. A vehicle search found the drugs inside. Investigators say the Fentanyl’s street value was approximately $230,000 and the Heroin’s street value was $12,000.

Images from the arrest provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
Images from the arrest provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
Images from the arrest provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Miranda-Muro qualified for 2020’s COVID-initiated “Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule.” Officials confirmed that he was not in Fresno County Jail on Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Office officials state that Fresno County’s presiding judges have chosen to keep the order in place.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to report it anonymously by calling the Narcotics Hotline at 1-800-660-1086 or emailing drugtip@fresnosheriff.org .

Comments / 54

Joaquin De La Rosa
1d ago

he. is. not. a. man. he. is. kid. put. in. jail. so. he. could. row. to. be. a. man. jail. 🐔. with. 🐓🐓🐓🐓🐓

Neal Holland
23h ago

Guy will never be in court. He gone. Nice job judge, so where'd you get your law degree the back of a bazooka wrapper. Man why couldn't i have smartened up long ago and choose the criminal life instead of an honest one.So sad and disgusted with my choices in life. college, family, career...so sad

Guest
1d ago

just like tulare...guy had millions in drugs was from Washington and was set free never returned to court.who would have guessed

