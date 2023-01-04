This Day in History (2015): Fresno State def No. 25 San Diego State

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Tuesday is January 3rd, 2023.

Eight years ago, on January 3rd, 2015, the Fresno State men’s basketball team beat No. 25 San Diego State. That was the last time the Bulldogs beat a ranked opponent.

Rodney Terry was the head coach, and the game was played at the Save Mart Center.

Fresno State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and had a 17-point lead in the second half before San Diego State went on a run. The Bulldogs would hang on for a 59-57 win.

Marvelle Harris led all scorers that night with 25 points, while Julien Lewis added 14 points and Paul Watson scored 12 points.

That win was the Bulldogs’ first win over a Top 25 team since 2002 (No. 14 Oklahoma State), and it was also their first win over San Diego State since 2000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.